POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team scored the first eight goals of the game and went on to defeat SUNY Oswego 15-5 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Pierce Currie supplied three goals and two assists, and Bryan Penney added three goals for Clarkson (3-1 overall). Conor Bartlett picked up two goals and three assists.
Weston Gray, Tim Schof, Jack Delany, Ryan Dumont and Mike Fleming scored for the Lakers (3-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 15, CASTLETON 6
Josh Huiatt led the Bears (3-1) with three goals and three assists in a nonconference victory in Potsdam.
Cam Talcott and Cole Zeller each added two goals and an assist for the Bears.
Connor Ridder scored three goals for Castleton (0-4).
MARIAN 17, SUNY CANTON 11
Colt Robertson scored five goals and Garrett Houlihan added four as Marian (2-1) defeated SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Canton.
Erik Horman picked up three goals for Marian.
Jacob Facey and Hunter Olsen each led the Kangaroos (1-3) with four goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POTSDAM 18, HUSSON 7
Anita Reitano scored two goals and added six assists to lead the Bears (2-2) in a nonconference game in Hilton Head, S.C.
Alli Stark scored three goals and Hannah Stevenson added two goals with an assist.
BASEBALL
COAST GUARD 14, SUNY CANTON 6
Blake Carroll went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Coast Guard Academy (2-2) past SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Fort Myers, Fla.
Jon Pressley went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs and Nolan Johnson homered for Coast Guard.
Zach Miner and Jack Brill each lined two hits for the Kangaroos (0-5).
SOFTBALL
KANGAROOS WIN TWICE
Alexis Fagnant went 3-for-6 in the first game and 4-for-4 in the second, as well as being the winning pitcher, as SUNY Canton (5-1) defeated Elms 16-8 and Curry 11-1 in nonconference games in Fort Myers, Fla.
Jordan Knapp lined two hits in each game for the Kangaroos. Aleesha LaBow produced two hits in the opening game and went 3-for-4 in game two.
NORDIC SKIING
WANGLER PACES CLARKSON
Bridget Wangler enjoyed a podium finish for her first day’s effort at the USCSA Nationals in Lake Placid. Clarkson’s women are in fourth place after the opening day and the men are in sixth.
Wangler took third in a field of 44 skiers, recording a time of 26 minutes, 54.8 seconds in the 7.5-kilometer freestyle race, three spots higher than she produced over the same distance a year ago at the nationals.
