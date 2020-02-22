HANOVER, Mass. — Elizabeth Giguère powered the Clarkson University women’s hockey team’s comeback with a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights completed their regular season Saturday with a 2-1 ECAC Hockey victory over Dartmouth and a weekend sweep.
Clarkson (23-5-6 overall, 14-4-4 ECAC), which finished the regular season in third place, will host a quarterfinal series against Colgate next weekend at Cheel Arena.
Giguère, second in the nation in points scored, assisted on Gabrielle David’s goal with eight seconds left in the second period to tie the game. Giguère then delivered the game-winner on an unassisted shot 8 minutes, 56 seconds into the third period.
Giguère has scored nine of Clarkson’s last 11 goals.
Georgia Kraus gave Dartmouth (7-9-3, 4-15-3) a 1-0 lead with a goal at 15:58 of the first period.
Marie-Pier Coulombe made 25 saves for the Golden Knights.
HARVARD 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Beth Larcom made 25 shots as the Crimson ended the season with an ECAC shutout of the Saints in Cambridge, Mass.
Brooke Jovanovich supplied a goal and an assist while Dominique Petrie dished out three assists for Harvard (16-12-1, 15-6-1).
Jaimie Rainville turned away 33 shots for St. Lawrence (13-14-7, 8-10-4), which takes on top-seeded Cornell in a best-of-three quarterfinal series starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
SUNY OSWEGO 2, SUNY CANTON 1
Bailey Thomas scored an unassisted goal with less than six minutes to go in regulation as the Lakers rallied past the Kangaroos in the NEWHL regular season finale at Canton.
Megan Teachout tied the game and Rachael Farmer made 18 saves for SUNY Oswego (15-6-4,10-4-4).
Lily Cullen scored the opening goal and Brooke Susac turned aside 18 shots for SUNY Canton (8-16-1, 3-14-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 5, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Tyson Bruce scored on a power-play goal late in the second period to snap a 2-2 tie and spark SUNY Canton to a nonleague victory over SUNY Potsdam in Canton.
Bruce connected with 1:57 left in the period on assists from Luke Hincenbergs and Jake Mayette. Sean David followed with an unassisted power-play goal 9:03 into the third to put Canton ahead 4-2.
Mayette finished with a goal and two assists. Noah Robinson and Sean Shepard also scored for the Kangaroos (13-9-3).
Rob Clerc scored twice and Tyler Young added a goal for Potsdam (6-17-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RENSSELAER 67, ST. LAWRENCE 64
Sam Krumbhaar netted 25 points as the Engineers finished the Liberty League regular season with a key victory over the Saints in Canton.
Celia Tomlinson posted a double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (16-9,12-6).
Olivia Middleton scored 16 points for St. Lawrence (17-8,13-5), which earned the third seed and will host Rochester Institute of Technology in the first round of the league playoffs on Tuesday.
CLARKSON 62, UNION 55
Mariah Benavides finished with 17 points as the Golden Knights wrapped up the season with a Liberty League victory over the Dutchwomen in Potsdam.
Emma Buonanno added 13 points and seven rebounds for Clarkson (8-16, 4-14).
Amber Raisner scored 22 points and snagged 11 rebounds for Union (10-14, 7-11).
SUNY NEW PALTZ 78, SUNY POTSDAM 55
Marion Dietz supplied 20 points as the Hawks downed the Bears in the SUNYAC regular season finale at Potsdam.
Maddie Van Pelt contributed 19 points for regular season champion SUNY New Paltz (22-3, 17-1).
Dyamon Hunter and Devyn Elliott each scored 10 points for SUNY Potsdam (9-15, 6-12).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RENSSELAER 73, ST. LAWRENCE 63
Mitchel Wayand collected 20 points as the Engineers topped the Saints in the Liberty League regular season finale at Canton.
Dom Black racked up 15 points for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (22-3,17-1).
Luke Hicks tallied 19 points for St. Lawrence (8-16,6-12), which travels to top-seeded Ithaca for a first-round game on Tuesday.
UNION 93, CLARKSON 85
Mike Concannon scored 21 points, including two key 3-pointers with less than two minutes left in the game, as Union ended Clarkson’s season with a Liberty League victory in Potsdam.
Kevin Jefferson supplied 22 points for Union (15-9, 12-6), Mike Manley added 14 and Andrew Laub 11. Rhona Eseyade added two key blocks in the final minute to thwart a Clarkson rally. Union sank 30 of 32 free throws.
Chris Hulbert scored 22 points for the Golden Knights (7-17, 5-12). Matt Higgins delivered 18 and Roburt Welch and Blake Gearhart each added 13.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 100, SUNY POTSDAM 97
Tristan Wisseman scored 26 points as the Hawks upset the Bears in the SUNYAC regular season finale at Potsdam.
Brandon Scott chipped in 15 points for SUNY New Paltz (7-18, 3-15).
Isaiah Brown led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (19-6, 14-4).
SWIMMING
FRONCZAK SWIMS TO TITLE
Paige Fronczak recorded the first Liberty League championship victory for Clarkson in 16 years when she captured the 100 freestyle on the final night of the meet in Ithaca.
Clarkson’s women finished eighth overall while the Clarkson men placed fifth.
Fronczak won in 52.66 seconds, breaking her own Clarkson record.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POLY 12, SUNY CANTON 4
Shane Wyman scored four goals as the Wildcats topped the Kangaroos in the season-opener for both schools at Canton.
Edward Rosaschi provided two goals and an assist for SUNY Poly (1-0).
Hunter Olsen recorded two goals and an assist for SUNY Canton (0-1).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM LOSES TWO MATCHES
SUNY Potsdam lost in straight sets to Springfield College and New York University during a tri-match in Springfield, Mass.
Springfield defeated Potsdam 25-10, 25-13, 25-11 and New York University won 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 as the Bears fell to 2-10.
ALPINE SKIING
DAIGLE, CLARKSON TAKE SECOND
Thomas Daigle was second in both of his runs to take second overall in the giant slalom, leading the Golden Knights men’s team on day one of the USCSA Eastern Regionals at Sugarloaf Mountain.
The Golden Knights’ men took second out of 16 squads, just 1.14 seconds behind first-place Castleton.
On the women’s side, Shannon Quiles and Rhiannon Allison were able to complete both trips. Quiles came in 42nd among 68 skiers with a time of 2:06.29 and Allison was 46th in 2:07.71.
NORDIC SKIING
WANGLER, GIRALDI BOTH SECOND
Bridget Wangler and Michael Giraldi each finished fourth in the Classic Sprint event as the Clarkson University Nordic Ski team came in second on both the men’s and women’s sides on the first day of the USCSA Eastern Regionals at Gore Mountain in North Creek.
The Golden Knights’ men were just a few points out of first with 16 points while the women trailed by nine with 17 points. Clarkson will be back in action with the rest of the field in a 7.5K Skate on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.