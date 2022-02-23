POTSDAM — KJ Sarni scored four goals to lead the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to a 27-1 win over SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden Knights (1-0 overall) outshot SUNY Canton 64-8 and scored the first 26 goals.
Matt Reilly, Adam Canfield and Connor Matthews all scored three goals for the Golden Knights. Sebastian Geiger, Alex Seller and Thomas Fiebich scored two goals.
Hunter Olsen scored for SUNY Canton (0-1).
n In women’s hockey, Kaylee Merrill scored two goals, including the game-winner during a power play at 16 minutes, 20 seconds of the third period, to lead SUNY Potsdam to a 2-1 win over Morrisville in a NEWHL game in Potsdam. Merrill also scored a goal in the second period for the Bears (9-14-1, 7-10-1). Alana McDonald scored for Morrisville (6-16-1).
