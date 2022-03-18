POTSDAM — Junior attackman Sebastian Geiger totaled seven points, including five goals, as the unbeaten Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team rolled to a 19-2 win over the College of Wooster on Friday in a nonconference game.
Thomas Fiebich scored a goal and assisted on seven others for the Golden Knights (7-0), who scored three times in the game’s first three minutes.
KJ Sarni, Tyler Hall, Matt Reilly, Connor Holly and Connor Matthews each scored twice for Clarkson and Bryan Penney tallied a goal and two assists.
Goalie Jacob Mattice made eight saves for the Golden Knights against Wooster (2-4).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 15, BROCKPORT 12
Isabel Silvia scored five goals as St. Lawrence University outlasted Brockport in a nonconference game at Rochester.
Rachel Burke and Charlotte Powell each supplied three goals for the Saints (5-0). Callie O’Neil supplied two goals and three assists.
Carthage graduate Claire Odett scored four goals for Brockport (2-2). Logan Hibbard added three goals and Allison Jennings and Courtney Cunningham finished with two goals each. Cassidy Burnash (South Jefferson) supplied a goal and two assists for the Golden Eagles.
CARROLL 17, SUNY CANTON 5
Katrina Hardin totaled seven points, including five goals, and Grace Brockman scored three goals as the Pioneers (5-2) beat the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Haines City, Fla.
Hannah Reed scored two goals to pace SUNY Canton (3-3).
BASEBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 15-3, FREDONIA 4-7
Nicholas Butler drove in six runs, including three in each game, as the Saints split a nonconference doubleheader with the Blue Devils in Auburndale, Fla.
Butler singled twice in the first game and Caleb Clark doubled and drove in three runs and Jake Delaney drove in three runs as St. Lawrence (7-3) won 15-4 over Fredonia (8-3).
Butler delivered a two-run triple in the second game for the Saints, who were beaten by the Blue Devils, 7-3. Butler has now 11 RBIs this season.
STEVENSON 4, CLARKSON 3
Caleb Doyle led off the game with a home run, but the Golden Knights were edged by the Mustangs in a nonconference game at Davenport, Fla.
Joe Pagano tripled in two runs in the seventh inning to pull Clarkson (2-6) within 4-3.
Will Mesa slugged a two-run home run to pace Stevenson (5-14-1).
SUNY BROCKPORT 15, SUNY CANTON 2 (7)
Tom Kretzler homered, doubled and knocked in four runs as the Golden Eagles downed the Kangaroos (8-2) in a nonconference game at Auburndale, Fla.
Alphonse Fuca collected a pair of hits and Nick Shoemaker scored twice for SUNY Canton (2-10).
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 4, SMITH COLLEGE 1 (7)
Senior pitcher Olivia Zoeller tossed a one-hitter, striking out 13 over six innings, as the Golden Knights recorded their first win of the season with a nonconference win over the Pioneers at Clermont, Fla.
Kayla Robert tripled and singled and Maddie Brink singled twice and drove in a run for Clarkson (1-4) against Smith College (1-8).
WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE 8, CLARKSON 0 (5)
In their second game, the Golden Knights (1-5) managed only one hit in a nonconference loss to the Blugolds in Clermont, Fla.
Salena Jeanson doubled and drove in three runs for Wisconsin-Eau Claire (4-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 4, FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 2
Gabby Slater tossed her third complete game of the season as the Saints defeated the Diplomats in a nonconference game in Clermont, Fla.
Cora Ferguson singled three times and drove in a pair of runs for St. Lawrence (5-2) and Lauryn Best singled twice, doubled and knocked in a run.
HAMILTON 14, ST. LAWRENCE 7
In their second game, Margo Hopper hit a grand slam and singled, but the Saints lost to the Continentals in a nonconference game in Clermont, Fla.
Stella VanGee and Kayla Minst each singled three times for St. Lawrence (5-3).
SKIDMORE 10, SUNY CANTON 0 (5)
Bernie Berner went 2-for-3 and collected four RBIs, including a three-run triple, as Skidmore beat SUNY Canton (0-9) in a nonleague game at Fort Myers, Fla.
Kaitlyn Judd went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs for the Thoroughbreds (7-3). Hannah Davis hit a solo home run.
Davis also struck out six.
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM SPLITS MATCHES
Jason Hendler connected for a career-high 14 kills as SUNY Potsdam won its seventh straight match, against Russell Sage College, before losing to Division I D’Youville University at SUNY Potsdam.
Joe Zimmerman added 10 kills and 13 digs as the Bears defeated the Gators 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 in the opener. D’Youville beat Potsdam 25-15, 25-21, 25-22.
Zimmerman supplied 17 kills for Potsdam (11-12) in the second match.
