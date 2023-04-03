Clarkson University women’s hockey sophomore Haley Winn will make her first trip to the World Championships after being selected to the Team USA roster.
Winn will join former Clarkson Golden Knight Savannah Harmon on the roster for the IIHF Women’s World Championships in Brampton, Ontario. The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through April 16.
Winn played in 38 games last season, registering six goals and 17 assists. She finished fifth on the team in scoring. She had previously been named to the USA Women’s National Development Team.
Harmon is appearing on her third world championship team. The 2022 Olympian played on her first USA world team in 2019. She’s also played on the squad in 2021 and 2022. Harmon served as captain for Clarkson in 2017 and 2018 when the Golden Knights won the NCAA championship.
Caleb Doyle knocked in a pair of runs and Tommy DiFranco pitched four innings in relief for the win as Clarkson won the first game and split a Liberty League doubleheader with Rochester Institute of Technology in Potsdam.
RIT came back to take the second game, 4-2.
DiFranco gave up one run and six hits in the victory in the first game. Joe Pagano and Jake Millich each delivered run-scoring singles for Clarkson (5-10, 4-1). John Bagley went 4-for-4 for RIT (7-1, 1-1) and Chris Reilly had two hits and drove in a run.
In the second game, Reilly went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Tigers and Jarin Moses was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Ian Libby doubled and singled and starting pitcher Jon Opalewski allowed three hits and two runs in five innings for the win.
Pagano finished 2-for-2 for the Golden Knights.
ITHACA 7-10, ST. LAWRENCE 6-3
Ithaca starting pitcher Garrett Bell pitched six innings of shutout ball, allowing two hits and striking out seven, as the Bombers swept a doubleheader and won their third straight against the Saints, at Ithaca.
Bell’s Game 2 performance received backing from Ryan Laubscher, who drove in three runs on two hits, and Ethan Rothstein, who singled and doubled, driving in a run. Timothy Connor went 2-for-4 with a double for SLU (5-7, 0-3).
In the first game, Laubscher, Louis Fabbo and Riley Brawdy all homered with Fabbo’s solo shot in the sixth inning breaking a 6-6 tie for Ithaca (13-8, 5-1). Matt Curtis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. SLU’s John Donnellan tripled, singled and drove in three runs. Jackson Brinker and Tynan Creagh each went 2-for-4 with a double.
St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse player Ben Hutchinson was named Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week, the league announced.
Hutchinson paced the Saints with six goals and three assists during SLU’s wins over Ithaca and St. John Fisher last week. He added two ground balls and two caused turnovers.
The Saints’ Molly Jespersen was selected the Liberty League’s Rookie of the Week in women’s tennis.
Jespersen, playing at No. 2 singles, won in straight sets against RIT and Rensselaer last weekend. She also was part of a doubles victory against RIT.
Saints senior Olivia Middleton received league Field Athlete of the Week honors in women’s track and field. Middleton captured the long jump at the Ice Broken Open with a league-best 5.30 meters. She also anchored the winning 400-meter relay and reached the finals in the 100.
Area athletes to reach the weekly honor roll were: Paddy Congdon, SLU (men’s lacrosse); Matt Szwagulinski, Clarkson (men’s lacrosse); Madelynn Barnum, and Rylee Ganter, Clarkson (women’s lacrosse); Jacqui Cloutier, SLU (women’s lacrosse); Devin Fitpatrick, Clarkson (softball); Nathan Turtledove, SLU (men’s tennis); Erik Geier and Zachary Jaworski, SLU (men’s track); and Emma Palumbo, SLU (women’s track).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.