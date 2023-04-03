Header Header

Clarkson University women’s hockey sophomore Haley Winn will make her first trip to the World Championships after being selected to the Team USA roster.

Winn will join former Clarkson Golden Knight Savannah Harmon on the roster for the IIHF Women’s World Championships in Brampton, Ontario. The tournament begins Wednesday and runs through April 16.

