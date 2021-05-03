POTSDAM — Olivia Zeller struck out 12 and lined two hits to help the Clarkson University softball team salvage a split of a Liberty League doubleheader with Union on Sunday.
Union (5-16 overall, 5-14 conference) won the opener 6-4 and Clarkson took game two 3-1.
Kayla Robert went 3-for-3 for Clarkson (17-11, 9-7) in the opener. Bridget Twaits and Sarah Vaccaro each added two hits for the Golden Knights.
Karson Saunders went 5-for-5 for Union in the opening game.
BOMBERS SWEEP SLU
Ithaca allowed just one hit in each game to sweep the Saints (5-16, 5-13) in a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton Sunday.
Beth Fleming threw a one-hitter in the opener for Ithaca (19-5, 15-3) and struck out 11. Riley Piromalli also allowed just one hit in game two and added three hits.
CAZENOVIA WINS PAIR
The Kelleher sisters led Cazenovia (15-5, 11-3) to a sweep of SUNY Canton in an NAC doubleheader in Canton on Sunday. Cazenovia won 14-0 and 8-4.
Caitlin Kelleher and Lauren Kelleher both picked up four hits in the opener, including home run for Caitlin. They each added two hits in game two.
Madison Austin picked up two hits for the Kangaroos (1-18, 0-12) in game one and Sophia Harris and Mackenzie Currie produced four-hit games in the second game.
CANNONEERS BLAST TRIBUNES
Marissa Valvo clubbed a three-run home run as part of a five-RBI effort in the opening game as the host Cannoneers used their offense to sweep the Tribunes (12-14) to close out the regular season on Sunday.
Izzy Soluri drove in a total of five runs across two games as Jefferson Community College (18-10) won 21-12 and 13-5.
JCC now waits for their seeding for the upcoming regional tournament starting next weekend.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
NORTH CAROLINA 9, SYRACUSE 4
Jamie Ortega supplied three goals and two assists as the top-seeded Tar Halls beat the No. 2 Orange in the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s lacrosse final at Chapel Hill, N.C.
Melissa Sconone added two goals and an assist for North Carolina (18-0).
Emma Ward provided two goals and two assist while Asa Goldstock stopped 11 shots for Syracuse (14-3).
BASEBALL
ROCHESTER SWEEPS SAINTS
Aaron Whitley went 5-for-6 in game one, driving in six runs, and added two more hits in game two, including a home run, as the Yellowjackets (20-7, 14-2) swept SLU 17-7 and 21-13 in a Liberty League doubleheader Sunday in Rochester.
Andrew Circelli and Michael Goretti homered in game one for the Saints (10-10, 5-7). Nicholas Butler lined two hits in game one and went 4-for-5, including a home run, in game two.
MEN’S GOLF
CLARKSON TAKES THIRD
Zach Pilarchik finished with a two-day total of 147 strokes to help lead Clarkson to a third-place finish at the Liberty League championship in Verona Sunday.
Rensselaer won the team title with 577 strokes. Clarkson shot 606 and SLU was fourth at 609.
RPI’s Ryan Quinn won the individual title with a two-day total of 139 strokes. Pilarchik and SLU’s Cooper Evans tied for fourth with 147 strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.