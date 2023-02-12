HANOVER, N.H. — Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 27 shots to lead the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 4-0 win over Dartmouth in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday afternoon.
The Big Green fell to 7-20 overall, 3-17 conference.
The win, coupled with Cornell losing 3-2 to Yale in overtime, clinches a home playoff series in two weeks for the Golden Knights (24-8-2, 13-6-1).
Anne Cherkowski and Stephanie Markowski each scored a goal and assisted on another for Clarkson.
Sisters Brooke and Kirstyn McQuigge also scored goals for the Golden Knights.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4,
SUNY CANTON 1
Danika Lalonde scored for SUNY Canton (13-8-1, 6-8-1) in an NEWHL loss to the Cardinals in Plattsburgh.
Sara Krauseneck scored two goals for the Cardinals (21-2, 15-1) and Mae Olshansky and Nicole Unsworth also scored.
SUNY CORTLAND 5,
SUNY POTSDAM 0
Molly Goergen made 18 saves for the Red Dragons to shut out the Bears (11-12, 6-10) in an NEWHL game in Cortland.
Mia Hlasnick scored two goals for SUNY Cortland (17-6, 12-4). Dany Donegan, Kayla Persinger and Fanny Aneborn also scored.
MEN’S HOCKEY
ARCADIA 6, SUNY CANTON 3
Connor Williams produced two goals for Arcadia (6-14-3) in a nonconference win in Canton.
Brendan Dicker, Dylan Florit, Donnie Feldman and James Spaargaren also scored for Arcadia.
Zac Sirota scored two goals for SUNY Canton (12-13) and Sam Martin also scored.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 69,
SUNY FREDONIA 59
Jakia Howard scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bears (10-11, 8-8) in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Mandy Barnell scored 13 points. Xy’El Bradford scored 12 and Dyamon Hunter added 10 for SUNY Potsdam.
Laurell Brown led SUNY Fredonia (5-16, 1-13) with 17 points.
RENSSELAER 77, CLARKSON 65
Cassidy Dumont supplied 28 points for Clarkson (8-13, 4-11) in a Liberty League loss at Potsdam.
Nicole DaPra led the Engineers (11-12, 8-8) with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
ITHACA 72, ST. LAWRENCE 53
Jackie Malley scored 13 points and Shannon Rhone added 10 for the Saints (13-9, 8-7) in a Liberty League loss in Canton.
Camryn Coffey scored 16 points for the Bombers (21-2, 16-0) and Hannah Polce added 14.
COBLESKILL 62, SUNY CANTON 51
Hope Aniceto scored 17 points for SUNY Canton (14-11, 9-5) in a loss in an NAC game at Cobleskill.
Taylor Meacham and Jordan Finch both scored 11 points for Cobleskill (15-9, 11-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 94,
SUNY FREDONIA 82
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 24 points and Parker Kelly added 23 as the Bears (8-14, 6-10) defeated SUNY Fredonia in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Ahamadou Sillah scored 15 points and Jeff Williamson added 14 for the Bears.
A.J. Knight led SUNY Fredonia (2-21, 2-14) with 22 points.
COBLESKILL 92, SUNY CANTON 84
Quran DuBois tallied 28 points for SUNY Canton (6-18, 4-10) in an NAC loss to the Fighting Tigers in Cobleskill.
DeMerrill Levy scored 14 points and Brennan Harmer added 12 for the Kangaroos.
Jeremy Rosario scored 22 points and Iziah Pigott added 21 for Cobleskill (17-8, 8-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 69, ITHACA 65 (OT)
Trey Syroka made a layup with 49 seconds left to help the Saints (15-7, 11-5) go to overtime in a Liberty League win over Ithaca at Canton.
Syroka led SLU with 18 points. Lowville graduate Aidan Macaulay scored 12 points and Trent Adamson and Miles Davis both scored 11 points.
Luka Radovich led Ithaca (16-7, 12-4) with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
RENSSELAER 68, CLARKSON 56
Blake Gearhart led the Golden Knights (9-14, 6-10) with 24 points in a Liberty League loss to Rensselaer at Potsdam.
Dom Black led the Engineers (16-7, 10-6) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, TRINE 1
Joe Zimmerman led the Bears (5-8) with 17 kills in a 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 win at Nazareth College in Rochester.
Cooper Colesante led SUNY Potsdam with 51 assists.
