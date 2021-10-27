SARATOGA SPRINGS — Bryan Benitez made seven saves as the Clarkson men’s soccer team played to a scoreless tie in a Liberty League game at Skidmore on Wednesday.
Bobby Stratts made three saves for Skidmore (7-5-2 overall, 2-3-3 conference). Clarkon is 4-8-3 and 2-5-1.
n Emme Price produced 12 kills to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team to a 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-14 win over SUNY Canton (2-22) in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
Alyssa Adams led the Kangaroos with 12 kills. Jessica Ader added 10 for Potsdam (6-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.