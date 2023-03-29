POTSDAM — Devin Fitzpatrick struck out six and threw a four-hit shutout to lead the Clarkson softball team to a sweep of SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference doubleheader Wednesday at Clarkson.
Clarkson (7-7 overall) won the opener 7-1 and captured game two, 3-0.
Riley Page was the winning pitcher in game one, striking out six, and added a home run
Emma Sabourin and Fitzpatrick both went 2-for-2 in the opener, with Fitzpatrick also driving in four runs.
Anna Grottola went 2-for-2 for the Bears (2-8) in the opener.
SUNY CORTLAND 8, CLARKSON 6
Caleb Doyle, Kent Wilson and Joe Pagano all lined two hits for Clarkson (4-9) in a nonconference loss to the Red Dragons in Cortland.
Matthew Krafft went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs for SUNY Cortland (12-7).
SUNY CORTLAND 23, SUNY POTSDAM 6
Anita Reitano scored two goals for SUNY Potsdam (2-5, 0-2) in a SUNYAC loss to the Red Dragons in Cortland.
Hannah Keech led the Red Dragons (6-3, 2-0) with four goals.
CASTLETON 12, SUNY CANTON 4
Alex Jacobs picked up two goals for the Kangaroos (2-7) in a nonconference loss at Castleton, Vt.
Xavier McKenna scored three goals for Castleton (2-6), and Casey Meczywor and Ian Edgar each added two goals.
