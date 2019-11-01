SCHENECTADY — Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 14 shots as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team opened up ECAC Hockey conference play with a 4-0 victory over Union College on Friday night.
Michaela Pejzlová provided a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (6-1-2 overall, 1-0-0 ECAC).
Bella McKee turned aside 51 shots for the Dutchwomen (0-7-1, 0-1-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, RENSSELAER 1
Shailynn Snow’s power-play goal with three minute, 38 seconds left in regulation was the difference as the Saints opened up the ECAC slate with a victory over the Engineers in Troy.
Snow and Kayla Vespa each posted a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence (4-3-2, 1-0-0).
Blake Orosz, a former Madrid-Waddington student, opened the scoring for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (0-7-1, 0-1-0).
SUNY POTSDAM 2, MORRISVILLE STATE 1
Shelbi Thacker and Kaylee Merrill each scored within 23 seconds as the Bears rallied to beat the Mustangs in the season and Northeastern Women’s Hockey League opener for both schools at Potsdam.
Alexa Pfeiffer stopped 32 shots for SUNY Potsdam (1-0).
Mackenzie Lombardi tallied for Morrisville State (0-1).
SUNY CORTLAND 5, SUNY CANTON 1
Grace Schnorr scored a pair of goals as the Red Dragons defeated the Kangaroos in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Cortland.
SUNY Cortland (1-0) pulled away with four goals in the second period.
Alyssa Suzuki netted her first collegiate goal for SUNY Canton (0-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 5, WILKES 3
Kyler Matthews logged a goal and three assists as the Kangaroos opened the season with a nonconference victory over the Colonels in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Michael Cerasuolo made 46 saves for SUNY Canton (1-0).
Tyson Araujo scored all three goals for Wilkes (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
SUNY BROCKPORT 3, CLARKSON 1
Meaghan Mastro registered 22 kills and two aces as the host Golden Eagles topped the Golden Knights, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, in the Brockport Invitational at Brockport.
Former Carthage standout Kerri McHale added 25 assists for SUNY Brockport (15-10).
Kate Isaksen generated 24 digs for Clarkson (21-5).
ST. JOHN FISHER 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Alea Steigerwald racked up 15 kills, 14 digs and three aces as the Cardinals downed the Saints, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, in the Brockport Invitational.
Rebecca Hay totaled 26 assists and 11 digs for St. John Fisher (21-8).
Natalie Piper generated 13 digs and 10 kills for St. Lawrence (21-8).
MORRISVILLE STATE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Amelia Baratier posted 17 digs and 15 kills as the Mustangs beat the Bears, 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, in the opening game of the Skidmore Invitational in Saratoga Springs.
Siobhan Moore doled out 42 assists for Morrisville State (20-6).
Natalie Magallon collected 14 digs for SUNY Potsdam (10-15).
SWIMMING
CLARKSON, SLU SPLIT
Nicholas Miller swept the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races and was part of the 400 medley relay as the Clarkson men beat St. Lawrence, 157-62, in a Liberty League meet at Canton.
Brent Reid won both diving events and was part of the 200 freestyle relay for Clarkson (1-1).
Andrew Han got victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley for St. Lawrence (0-2).
In the women’s meet, Riley Gobora placed first in the 100 butterfly, 200 free relay and 400 medley as St. Lawrence downed Clarkson, 142-94.
Emma Henshaw swept the diving events for St. Lawrence (1-1).
Paige Fronczak collected victories in the 100 and 200 freestyle for Clarkson (0-2).
