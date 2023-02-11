BOSTON — Gabrielle David supplied a goal and an assist as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team defeated Harvard, 4-2, in an ECAC game on Friday night.
Stephanie Markowski, Jaidan Fahrny and Sena Catterall each added goals for the Golden Knights (23-8-2 overall, 12-6-1 ECACHL).
Clarkson maintains a five-point lead over Cornell for the last home playoff spot with nine possible points left to be earned.
Jenna MacDonald and Ellie Bayard both scored for the Crimson (7-16-3, 6-11-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 7, DARTMOUTH 3
After a slow start the Saints (14-17-3, 8-9-3) scored seven straight goals to beat Dartmouth in an ECAC Hockey game in Hanover, N.H.
Dartmouth (7-19, 3-16) led 2-0 after goals from C.C. Bowlby and Cally Dixon.
Julia Gosling started the SLU run with a shorthanded goal at 8:02 of the second period. She scored another goal later.
Shailynn Snow, Taylor Lum, Gabi Jones, Abby Hustler and Rachel Bjorgan also scored for the Saints.
Bowlby scored a second goal for Dartmouth at 15:54 of the third period.
SUNY POTSDAM 5, BUFFALO STATE 0
Kaylee Merrill and Rebecca Holmes each netted two goals as the Bears blanked the Bengals in a NEWHL game at Potsdam.
Ellie Zurfluh made 24 saves to get the shutout for SUNY Potsdam (11-11, 6-8).
Jessica Auge stopped 24 shots for Buffalo State (7-15, 1-12).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Jake Lanyi scored two goals as the Cardinals beat the Bears in a SUNYAC matchup at Plattsburgh.
Adam Tretowicz and Paul Bryer each supplied a goal and an assist for SUNY Plattsburgh (17-5-2, 10-2-1).
Connor Green turned aside 49 shots for SUNY Potsdam (5-18-1, 3-11-0).
SUNY CANTON 7, ARCADIA 5
Brendan McCormack and Zac Sirota each scored twice as the Kangaroos beat the Knights in nonconference play in Canton.
Kelson Hooper made 26 saves for SUNY Canton (12-12).
Aaron Hamel recorded two goals and an assist for Arcadia (5-14-3).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RENSSELAER 53, ST. LAWRENCE 45
Heather Converse posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Engineers beat the Saints for a Liberty League win in Canton.
Danielle Strauf scored 11 points of the bench for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (10-12, 7-8).
Jackie Malley and Olivia Middleton each notched 10 points for St. Lawrence (13-8, 8-6).
ITHACA 72, CLARKSON 64
Lindsey Albertelli scored 17 points as the Bombers pulled away to beat the Golden Knights in Liberty League play at Potsdam.
Natalie Smith chipped in 13 points for conference-leading Ithaca (20-2, 15-0)
Cassidy Dumont led all scorers with 20 points for Clarkson (8-12, 4-10).
SUNY POTSDAM 84, BUFFALO STATE 62
Dyamon Hunter and Jakia Howard each scored 15 points as the Bears’ balanced attack downed the Bengals for a SUNYAC victory in Potsdam.
Mandy Barnell supplied 13 points for SUNY Potsdam (9-11, 7-8), which had five players score in double-figures.
Brianna Smith was the game’s high-scorer with 19 points for Buffalo State (2-20, 0-13).
SUNY CANTON 80, SUNY DELHI 47
Emily Shook collected 15 points as the Kangaroos routed the Broncos in an NAC matchup at Delhi.
Jayda Pina added 14 points for SUNY Canton (14-10, 9-4), which set a season-high for wins in a season.
Aniyah Jones produced a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for SUNY Delhi (2-21, 0-13).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 56, RENSSELAER 53
Will Engelhardt scored 11 points as the Saints held off the Engineers for a Liberty League win at Canton.
Trent Adamson contributed 10 points for St. Lawrence (14-7, 10-5).
Jonny Angbazo and Will Rubin each scored 12 points for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (15-7, 9-6).
ITHACA 91, CLARKSON 76
Logan Wendell scored 23 points, Luka Radovich added 21 and Ithaca sank 14 3-pointers for the Liberty league victory over Clarkson in Potsdam.
Radovich added 10 rebounds for Ithaca (16-6, 12-3).
Blake Gearhart supplied 23 points for Clarkson (9-13, 6-9). Ryan Miles-Ferguson contributed 16 points and four assists.
SUNY POTSDAM 88, BUFFALO STATE 69
Ahamadou Sillah provided 19 points as the Bears routed the Bengals for a SUNYAC win at Potsdam.
Brandon Segar Jr., Jeff Williamson and former Ogdensburg Free Academy product MeSean Johnson each contributed 15 points for SUNY Potsdam (7-14, 5-10).
Matt Parkinson scored 19 points for Buffalo State (1-20, 0-14).
SUNY DELHI 97, SUNY CANTON 83
Jacob Beach and Lester McCarthy each tallied 18 points as the Broncos started strong to beat the Kangaroos in an NAC game at Delhi.
Mavenson Therneus contributed 13 points for SUNY Delhi (16-8, 9-4).
Quaran DuBois led all scorers with 25 points for SUNY Canton (6-17, 4-9).
MEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 20, ALBANY 7
Freshman sensation Joey Spallina registered five goals as the Orange downed the Great Danes in a nonconference matchup in Syracuse.
Owen Hiltz and Jackson Birtwistle each recorded a hat trick for Syracuse (2-0). Former Carthage standout Carter Kempney scored his first collegiate goal for the Orange.
Silas Richmond and Jack Pucci each scored twice for Albany (0-1).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM GETS SPLIT
Joe Zimmerman posted 14 kills and 12 digs as SUNY Potsdam rallied to beat SUNY Poly, 22-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 15-10, at Rochester.
Jason Hendler tallied 13 kills and three blocks for the Bears (4-8).
Host Nazareth beat SUNY Potsdam, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23, earlier in the day.
SKIING
SLU’S STRACK 10TH
St. Lawrence University’s Emma Strack finished 10th in the women’s 10-kilometer classic during the first day of the Nordic team’s visit to the Harvard Carnival in Dublin, N.H.
Strack finished in 33 minutes, 28.5 seconds to give the Saints 31 points.
Colton Martin led the SLU men in the 10K race with a season-best 32nd-place finish in 31:08.4.
The Saints women are seventh and the men 10th after Day 1.
For the SLU alpine team, Audrey Higgins-Lopez finished 15 for the only placing for the Saints. She completed her two-run time in 2:07.02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.