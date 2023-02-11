College roundup

BOSTON — Gabrielle David supplied a goal and an assist as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team defeated Harvard, 4-2, in an ECAC game on Friday night.

Stephanie Markowski, Jaidan Fahrny and Sena Catterall each added goals for the Golden Knights (23-8-2 overall, 12-6-1 ECACHL).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.