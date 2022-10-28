POTSDAM — Sena Catterall scored two goals to send the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Union in the ECAC Hockey opener for both teams Friday night at Cheel Arena.
Anne Cherkowski and Jaden Bogden also scored for the Golden Knights (9-1-1 overall, 1-0 ECAC).
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 12 shots to shut out Union (3-4, 0-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 3, RENSSELAER 0
Lucy Morgan made 17 saves to lead the Saints past the Engineers (2-7, 0-1) in the ECAC Hockey opener for both teams in Canton.
Julia Gosling scored a goal and assisted on a goal from Abby Hustler in the first period.
Gabi Jones scored for SLU (5-4, 1-0) in the third period.
SUNY CANTON 5, LEBANON VALLEY 4
Iida Laitinen scored at 16:16 of the third period to lead SUNY Canton past Lebanon Valley in a nonconference game in Hershey, Pa.
It was the first game for new Kangaroos coach Kalie Grant, a Potsdam native and SLU alum.
Desiree Snook, Victoria McGarrity, Hannah Clement and Kyra O’Keefe also scored for SUNY Canton.
Mallory Burdick, Alexis Oukes, Alexa Spiers and Irina Brady scored for Lebanon Valley.
Zac Sirota scored a power-play goal with 10 seconds left in regulation to give SUNY Canton a win over Stevenson in the opening game for each team, at Reisterstown, Md.
Sirota also scored earlier in the game for the Kangaroos. Evan Pringle and Matthew Headland scored the other goals for SUNY Canton.
Anthony Starzi, John Musella and Malcolm Parker scored for Stevenson.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, MORRISVILLE 0
The Saints held a 22-0 advantage in shots over host Morrisville (4-11) in a nonconference win.
Cricket Barnes tallied two goals and one assist for SLU (5-11), and Morgan Misiaszek also scored for SLU.
Clarkson’s men beat SLU 179-38 but the Saints women defeated Clarkson 135-95 in a Liberty League meet at SLU.
Connor Tasselmyers (50-meter freestyle, 100 freestyle), Tristan Miranda (5,000 freestyle, 10,000 freestyle), Michael Schroeder (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle) and Max Lempert (diving) each won two events for Clarkson.
Maggie Wenger led the Saints women with wins in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle and Clarkson’s Paige Cutler won both diving events.
CLARKSON 3, SUNY GENESEO 0
Kristin Werdine led Clarkson (15-9) with 19 kills in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of SUNY Geneseo (11-11) in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
Isabelle Crow led Clarkson with 33 assists.
Leila Chipepo picked up 18 kills for the Bombers (21-4, 7-0) in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-8 sweep of the Saints in a Liberty League match in Canton.
Julia Giroux led SLU (7-18, 1-6) with 10 kills.
The Bears (15-11) came back from a two-game deficit to beat Union 14-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-11 in the first match of the Skidmore Invitational.
Mikayla Myers led SUNY Potsdam with 11 kills. Jessica Ader and Marissa Wagoner added 10.
