POTSDAM — Joe Lucas scored 18 points to lead the Clarkson men’s basketball team to a 78-65 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Thursday.
Jason Phelps scored 15 points and Reese Swedberg and Blake Gearhart each added 10 for Clarkson (6-3).
Danny Santana scored 21 points for the Kangaroos in their opening game and Joseph Werner added 19 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY COBLESKILL 69, SUNY CANTON 67
Anna Post scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead host SUNY Cobleskill past SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for each team.
Inasia Barham added 13 points while TyLysa Martinez and Jordan Finch both scored 10.
Antanasia Chambers led the Kangaroos with 19 points. Shannyn St. Andrews scored 12 points with 10 rebounds. Shanelle Borth scored 11 points and Joie Culkin added 10.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 21, SUNY CANTON 1
Kyrsten Stone scored six goals with three assists to lead the Golden Knights (1-1) past SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Grace Hagbert scored four goals and Julia Nicotra and Julia Lavarnway each added three for Clarkson.
Maddy Weir scored for the Kangaroos (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.