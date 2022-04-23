POTSDAM — The Clarkson baseball team scored 17 runs on 23 hits while sweeping St. Lawrence University 12-2 and 5-2 in a Liberty League doubleheader Saturday.
Colby Brouillette and Joe Pagano both picked up three hits for the Golden Knights (7-13 overall, 4-6 conference) in game one.
Caleb Doyle and Zachary Carpin both produced two hits in game two.
Nicolas Butler led the Saints (13-13, 4-10) in game one, going 3-for-4. Michael Goretti produced two hits for SLU in the second game.
SUNY CANTON 7-2, COBLESKILL 4-9
Zach Miner finished with five hits, including a home run in game one, as the Kangaroos split an NAC doubleheader in Cobleskill.
Dylan Allan and Dyllon Bougor both picked up two hits in game one for the Kangaroos (9-24, 2-7).
Logan Hutter lined three hits and drove in four runs for Cobleskill (19-12, 10-1) in game two.
n Herkimer College defeated Jefferson Community College, 6-1 and 17-7, to sweep a Region 3 twin bill in Herkimer. JCC is 1-16, 1-10.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 4-3, RIT 0-2
Olivia Zoeller threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 in game one, and picked up a save in game two as Clarkson swept the RIT (5-19, 0-8) in a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester.
Zoeller added two hits for Clarkson (13-12, 4-5) in game one.
Bridget Twaits supplied two hits in game one for Clarkson and drove in the winning run in game two in the top of the seventh with a ground out.
ROCHESTER 7-4, ST. LAWRENCE 0-0
Abbi Briggs threw a two-hit shutout in game one and Lauren Keys threw a three-hit shutout in game two, striking out eight, as the Yellowjackets (16-12, 8-0) swept the Saints in a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester.
Loren Casiloux delivered two hits in each game for Rochester.
Margo Hopper lined two hits for the Saints (15-11, 3-6) in game two.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4-7, SUNY POTSDAM 0-1
Kristina Maggiacomo was the winning pitcher in game two and lined three hits as the Cardinals (10-14) swept the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader in Plattsburgh.
Vanessa Brandt finished with two for the Bears (0-25) in game two.
COBLESKILL 11, SUNY CANTON 0
Marissa Wheeler threw a three-hit shutout as Cobleskill defeated SUNY Canton (7-16, 3-2) in a North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Jordan Knapp went 2-for-2 for the Kangaroos.
Ashley Covert and Alexia Miranda both picked up three hits for Cobleskill (7-13, 5-1). Miranda, Maya Davies and Jillian Hitchman also homered.
n Jefferson Community College kept up its great run of play with a 14-3 and 7-4 Region 3 doubleheader sweep of SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury. The Cannoneers moved to 12-7.
MEN’S LACROSSE
VIRGINIA 21, SYRACUSE 15
Jeff Conner totaled four goals and three assists and Matt Moore contributed three goals and four assists as the No. 5-ranked Cavaliers topped the Orange in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome.
Xander Dickson scored three goals and goalie Matthew Nunes made six saves to record the win for Virginia (10-3, 5-1), which clinched a share of the conference title.
The Cavaliers won both meetings with Syracuse this season.
Jackson Birtwistle scored five goals to pace the Orange, Brendan Curry tallied two goals and four assists and Tucker Dordevic tallied three goals.
Goalie Bobby Gavin allowed four goals on five shots faced in taking the loss for Syracuse (4-9, 1-4), which suffered its fifth straight loss.
ST. LAWRENCE 11, RENSSELAER 7
The Saints went on a 7-0 run in the second half to come from behind for a win over the Engineers in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Jack Hennessey led SLU (12-2, 5-1) with four goals and Ben Murtaugh scored three.
Trey Froehlich and Ryan Raftery both scored twice for RPI (9-4, 3-3).
VASSAR 14, CLARKSON 8
Logan Hyde supplied five goals for Vassar (7-6, 2-4) in a Liberty League win over Clarkson in Poughkeepsie.
Matt Reilly led the Golden Knights (10-5, 1-5) with two goals.
BROCKPORT 12,SUNY POTSDAM 6
Owen VanWie and Rocco Santillo each scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Golden Eagles (9-3, 4-1) defeated the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Brockport.
Peyton Walsh led the Bears (4-7, 1-4) with two goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 16, VASSAR 8
The Saints (14-1, 8-1) scored seven goals in the second quarter to pull away from Vassar in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Bella Hillman led SLU with five goals. Callie O’Neil scored four and Isabel Silvia tossed in three.
Annie Uyeki led Vassar (4-10, 2-7) with two goals and an assist.
SUNY CANTON 22, THOMAS 9
Stephanie Thayer produced six goals to lead SUNY Canton past Thomas (5-8, 3-3) in an NAC game in Waterville, Maine.
Maddy Caron added five goals for the Kangaroos (9-6, 6-0) and Karlie McCarthy and EllaRose LeMay both scored three.
Mary LaRochelle led Thomas with four goals.
SUNY OSWEGO 19, SUNY POTSDAM 10
Isabella Lembo tallied eight goals for SUNY Oswego (5-9, 4-3) in a SUNYAC win in Potsdam.
Shae McConnell added five goals for the Lakers.
Hannah Stevenson and Anita Reitano both scored three goals for the Bears (6-8, 1-6).
TRACK AND FIELD
LAMBERT WINS FOR SLU
Connor Lambert won the decathlon to lead the SLU men’s team at the Cortland Classic. Lambert led after Friday’s first half of the competition and finished with 5,932 points, 552 ahead of second place.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SAINTS THIRD AFTER DAY ONE
Cara Vredenburg led SLU with a 90 on the opening day of the William Smith Spring Invite in Clifton Springs. Union leads the team standings with 334 strokes. SLU is third at 396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.