CANTON — Jason Phelps scored 19 points and Blake Gearhart added 17 to lead the Clarkson University men’s basketball team to a 77-63 win over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Reese Swedberg scored 12 points and Chris Hulbert added 10 for the Golden Knights (3-2 overall). Gearhart also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Liam McDonald led the Saints with 19 points in their season-opener. Jack Scotnicki scored 17 points and Brandon Arnold added 13. Luke Hicks grabbed 11.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Molly Stewart supplied 18 points to lead the Golden Knights (4-3) past the Saints in a nonconference game in Potsdam. Stewart reached 1,000 career points during the game.
Hannah Earl scored 12 points and Carly Assimon added 10 for the Golden Knights. Rachel Marion grabbed 10 rebounds.
Abby Doin led the Saints (1-3) with 11 points.
BASEBALL
Four Cardinals combined to throw a no-hitter in the second game as St. John Fisher swept Clarkson in a nonconference doubleheader in Auburn. It was the opening games for both teams.
R.J. Kuruts struck out 13 in six innings in game two for the Cardinals. Connor McHugh, Ryan Baker and Hunter Walsh all pitched one inning in the no-hitter.
Luke Duffy led the Cardinals with two hits in the opener and three more in game two. Brian Norsen and Jack Kelleher homered in the second game.
Kent Wilson led Clarkson in the opener, going 2-for-4, including a home run. Jonathan Irons also went 2-for-4.
