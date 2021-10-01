POTSDAM — Kristin Werdine led the Clarkson women’s volleyball team with 19 kills in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of rival St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
Isabelle Crow tallied 37 assists for Clarkson (9-5-1 overall, 1-1 conference).
Natalie Piper led the Saints (4-8, 0-3) with 12 kills.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, BUFFALO STATE 1
Jessica Ader supplied 16 kills to send the Bears (5-6, 1-3) to a 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 25-10 victory over the Buffalo State Bengals in a SUNYAC match in Potsdam.
MEN’s soccer
SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Brandon Davenport scored two goals to lead the Hawks (8-2, 3-0) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in New Paltz.
James Maltes also scored for SUNY New Paltz.
Antonio Gerbasi scored for the Bears (2-6-2, 0-3).
women’s soccer
SUNY NEW PALTZ 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kyra Russo made four saves as SUNY New Paltz shut out SUNY Potsdam (4-5 0-3) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Ally Donovan and Rachel Eisert scored for the Hawks (3-4-1, 1-2).
