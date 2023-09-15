Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — A storm that knocked out power to the Merrimack College campus last weekend has led to an unexpected home start to the season for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team.
Clarkson was scheduled to begin its first games of the season Sept. 23-24 against Merrimack in North Andover, Mass. But a New England storm caused power outages that canceled classes and led to the Warriors losing ice at their home rink.
The Golden Knights now will host the Warriors each game next weekend with a 2 p.m. start both days.
Clarkson is picked fifth in the preseason ECAC Hockey Coaches poll.
GOLF
SZLAMCZYNSKI LEADS ROOS
Star Lake’s Adam Szlamczynski shot a 3-over-par 74 to take medalist honors and lead SUNY Canton to the team title at the Utica Invitational on Wednesday at Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.
The Kangaroos captured the three-school tournament with 330 strokes.
SUNY Canton’s Anthony Marion shot an 81 to finish in second place. Canton freshman Brody Fuhrey scored an 85, good for a tie for third.
Utica University’s “Blue” team took second with 351 strokes. Its “Orange” team was third (368) and SUNY Poly was fourth (376).
