POTSDAM — Tonia Kousmanidis scored off a pass from Chloe Hodge in the 91st minute in overtime to lead the Clarkson women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over host SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Elise Almgren made two saves for Clarkson (5-8-2 overall). Chloe Gordon stopped five shots for the Bears (6-10-1).
n Emily Frodyma, Kirsten Villemaire and Catrina Maltes all scored two goals as SUNY Plattsburgh produced an 8-0 win over SUNY Canton (2-13-1, 2-6) in a nonconference women’s soccer game in Plattsburgh. Sophia Hatziyianis and Erin Metzger also scored for Plattsburgh (12-3-2, 7-2).
n In volleyball, Natalie Piper produced 23 kills to lead St. Lawrence University (15-9) to a 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 27-25 win over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference match in Potsdam. Annika Kreppein added 20 kills for the Saints. Jessica Ader led SUNY Potsdam (5-13) with 13 kills.
