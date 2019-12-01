BURLINGTON, Vt. — Kayla Friesen posted a goal and an assist as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team beat Penn State, 3-1, to win the Windjammer Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Elizabeth Giguère and Kristy Pidgeon each added goals while Marie-Pier Coulombe made 16 saves for the Golden Knights (12-2-4 overall).
Mallory Uihlein netted a power-play goal for the Nittany Lions (4-8-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, ROBERT MORRIS 1 (OT)
Kayla Vespa scored with two minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation as the Saints forged a nonconference tie with the Colonials at SUNY Canton.
Lucy Morgan made 29 saves for St. Lawrence (5-7-4).
Sarah Lecavalier tallied for Robert Morris (9-5-2).
MEN’S HOCKEY
TRINITY (CONN.) 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Barclay Gammill supplied two first-period goals as the Bantams topped the Bears in the first round of the Saint Anselm Thanksgiving Tournament in Manchester, N.H.
James Callahan added an empty-net goal for Trinity of Connecticut (6-0).
Ben Thompson notched a power-play goal for SUNY Potsdam (1-7-1), which plays Wesleyan in the consolation game at 1 p.m. today.
SUNY CANTON 3, HAMILTON 2
Kyler Matthews scored with seven seconds left in regulation as the Kangaroos rallied to beat the Continentals in Clinton.
Austin Washkurak made 32 saves for SUNY Canton (4-3-1), which scored twice in third period.
Nick Rutigliano generated a goal and an assist for Hamilton (2-4).
