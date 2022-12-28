Clarkson men knock off UMass

Clarkson.logo

MILWAUKEE — Credit the Clarkson men’s hockey team with an epic comeback win on Wednesday night.

After allowing the game’s first three goals, the Golden Knights scored the final six goals of the game to rally and defeat the No. 15-ranked University of Massachusetts, 6-3, in the opening round of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Championship at the FISERV Forum.

