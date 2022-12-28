MILWAUKEE — Credit the Clarkson men’s hockey team with an epic comeback win on Wednesday night.
After allowing the game’s first three goals, the Golden Knights scored the final six goals of the game to rally and defeat the No. 15-ranked University of Massachusetts, 6-3, in the opening round of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off Championship at the FISERV Forum.
Ayrton Martino paced Clarkson (8-8-2) offensively by tallying two goals and two assists, including scoring the go-ahead goal with six minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the third period, with Tomm Pasanen and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup assisting on the goal.
Goalkeeper Ethan Haider made 32 saves, including stopping all 11 shots he faced in the third period, to record the win for the Golden Knights.
Clarkson fell behind in the first period when the Minutemen scored on Cole O’Hara’s power-play goal 8:23 into the game, despite outshooting UMass, 15-6, in the period.
Then UMass was able to strike early in the second period to seize a 3-0 lead on goals from Josh Nodler and O’Hara, with the second tally coming 8:38 into the frame.
Clarkson’s Mathieu Gosselin scored with 6:12 remaining in the period for the Golden Knights, who pulled within 3-2 on Martino’s first goal of the night with 3:06 left in the period.
After Anthony Romano scored the tying goal with 9:10 left in the period, with Ryan Richardson and Jordan Power assisting, Martino followed with the go-ahead and game-winning tally.
Romano and Mathieu Gosselin each added a goal for Clarkson, with Gosselin scoring a power-play goal with 2:27 left in the game.
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup added two assists on the night for the Golden Knights, who went 1-for-3 while on the power play.
Goalie Luke Pavicich finished with 24 saves for the Minutemen (7-7-2), who are coached by Canton native and former St. Lawrence University coach Greg Carvel.
O’Hara finished with two goals for UMass and Aaron Bohlinger and Tyson Dyck each recorded a pair of assists.
Tonight, Clarkson will face the winner of the Wisconsin versus Lake Superior State game in the tournment final.
