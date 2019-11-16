POTSDAM — Kate Isaksen recorded a team-high 27 digs as Clarkson University’s defensive effort helped turn back Wellesley 25-23, 15-25, 25-13, 25-16 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament’s Potsdam Regional on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium at Clarkson.
The Golden Knights, the region’s top seed, will face Ithaca College in the regional final at 1 p.m. today at Clarkson.
Isaksen also supplied a key ace in Clarkson’s rally from a 21-17 deficit in the first set. Rachel Reusch and Isabelle Crow each supplied kills to complete the comeback for a 25-23 win in the opener.
Reusch finished with 11 kills and 10 blocks and Kristin Werdine led Clarkson (27-5) with 14 kills. Crow finished with 39 assists and Celestial Barrera-Lopez added 19 digs.
Lauren Gedney finished with 17 kills for Wellesley (23-6).
JAMESTOWN CC 3, JEFFERSON CC 2
Allison Burrows posted 20 digs, but the Cannoneers fell to the Region 3 rival Jayhawks, 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-9, in the seventh-place match at the NJCAA Division III tournament at Rochester, Minn.
Maggie Vazquez generated 14 kills for Jefferson CC (30-7).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 2, MERCYHURST 1
Brooke McQuigge scored 7:46 into the third period as the Golden Knights fended off the Lakers for a nonconference weekend sweep in Potsdam.
Elizabeth Giguère tallied a goal for Clarkson (10-1-3), which has the nation’s longest unbeaten streak at 10 games.
Michele Robillard netted a power-play goal with 48 seconds left in regulation for Mercyhurst (7-4-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 4, SYRACUSE 3 (OT)
Anna Segedi scored 20 seconds into overtime as the Saints grinded out a nonconference win over the Orange (2-11) at the Onondaga War Memorial in Syracuse.
Kayla Vespa supplied a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence (5-4-3).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5, SUNY CANTON 1
Annie Katonka posted two goals and an assist as the top-ranked Cardinals earned a Northeast Women’s Hockey league win over the Kangaroos at Plattsburgh.
Nicole Unsworth dished out three assists for SUNY Plattsburgh (7-0, 6-0).
Brooke Susac turned aside 65 shots for SUNY Canton (0-4-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 1, SUNY FREDONIA 0
Connor Green made 20 saves as the Bears edged the Blue Devils in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Joey Sollazzo scored late in the first period for SUNY Potsdam (1-4-1). Anton Rosen turned away 35 shots for SUNY Fredonia (1-3-1, 0-3-1).
FOOTBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 31, BUFFALO STATE 26
Tyler Grochot’s four-yard touchdown run with 1:05 left in regulation helped the Saints wrap up their season with a Liberty League victory over the Bengals in Buffalo.
Grochot went 25-for-48 for 328 passing yards and two TDs, while Jamie Battaglia carried the ball 23 times for 149 yards and a TD for St. Lawrence (5-5, 3-4), which won three of its last four games.
Zak Ciezki racked up 327 yards passing and three TDs for Buffalo State (1-9, 1-5).
CROSS COUNTRY
SLU MEN THIRD AT ATLANTIC REGIONALS
Dadley Ogetii finished 10th and Evan Page was 12th as the St. Lawrence men finished third in the team event of the NCAA Atlantic regional at Canton.
Ogetii ran the 8-kilometer course in 25:33.1, while Page was just four seconds behind.
SUNY Geneseo won the event and Rensselaer was second. SLU has a solid chance of getting an at-large bid. Clarkson was 17th and SUNY Potsdam ran as individuals.
In the women’s meet, Ashley Walker placed 27th for the St. Lawrence, which placed seventh. Clarkson was 11 and SUNY Potsdam 32nd.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 73, ALFRED 71
Chris Hulbert broke a tie game with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go as the Golden Knights beat the Saxons (1-2) in the Special T’s Tip-Off Classic at Alfred.
Hulbert finished with 19 points and Matt Higgins led all scorers with 20 points for Clarkson (2-1).
SUNY CANTON 95, BRIDGEWATER STATE 86
Danny Santana poured in 30 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Kangaroos beat the Bears in the third-place game of the Middlebury Tip-Off Classic in Middlebury, Vt.
Quran Dubois chipped in 20 points for SUNY Canton (2-2).
Rayshon Ward led all scorers with 36 points for Bridgewater State (0-2).
JEFFERSON CC 94, SCHENECTADY CCC 43
Liam Bonk and Jake Hess each provided 16 points as the Cannoneers rolled to a Region 3 win over the Royals (0-4) in Schenectady.
Josh Newman added a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds for JCC (2-3).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
COLBY-SAWYER 63, ST. LAWRENCE 58
Tianna Sugars generated 28 points and 18 boards as the Chargers (3-0) topped the Saints in a nonconference game at New London, N.H.
Katie Frederick collected a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for St. Lawrence (1-2).
WISCONSIN-SUPERIOR 67, CLARKSON 50
Evan Reinertsen scored 15 points and added six assists as Wisconsin-Superior pulled away in the third quarter to take the Max Ziel Tournament championship over Clarkson at Oswego State.
Wisconsin-Superior (2-2) outscored Clarkson 28-8 in the third quarter.
Hannah Earl finished with 11 points for Clarkson (1-1).
HAMILTON 97, SUNY CANTON 24
Marie Steiner recorded 19 points as the Continentals routed the Kangaroos in nonconference play at Clinton.
Mackenzie Aldridge added 16 points off the bench for Hamilton (1-0). Autumn Watkins led SUNY Canton (0-4) with nine points.
MEN’S SQUASH
WESTERN ONTARIO 7, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Despite wins from the No. 1 and No. 2 players, St. Lawrence suffered its first loss of the season against Western Ontario at Cornell University in Ithaca.
Karim Ibrahim and Belal Nawar each won 3-0 for the Saints, but Western Ontario followed with victories in the remaining matches.
