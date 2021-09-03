VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sara Gallante picked up 18 total kills, but the Clarkson women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in a tournament Friday.
Mary Washington defeated the Golden Knights 25-20, 30-28, 25-15 and Virginia Wesleyan picked up a 14-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19 win over Clarkson (1-2 overall).
Megan McEwan produced 10 kills in the second match.
ROOS, BEARS LOSE IN ALFRED
Host Alfred beat SUNY Canton 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 and Penn State Behrend swept SUNY Potsdam 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 on the opening night of the Alfred Tournament.
Michaella DeCapua produced 11 assists for the Kangaroos and Mikayla Myers and Jessica Ader each supplied nine kills for the Bears in their loss.
SAINTS SWEPT
St. Lawrence University fell 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 to Nazareth and then lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 to host SUNY Cortland in the opening night of the Red Dragons Tournament.
Natalie Piper led the Saints with 10 kills against Nazareth and 18 against SUNY Cortland.
CROSS COUNTRY
SNOW LEADS SUNY CANTON
Lydia Snow finished second overall (22 minutes, 2 seconds), six seconds behind Western Connecticut State’s Hope Johnsky at the Castleton (Vt.) Invitational.
The Kangaroo women finished fourth with 71 points and Eastern Connecticut State won the women’s title with 26. Katlynn Allen placed ninth for SUNY Canton.
The Kangaroo men placed third with 71 points and Eastern Connecticut State also won the men’s title with 17, led by a first-place finish from Ryan Escoda.
Benjamin York led the SUNY Canton men, placing ninth.
