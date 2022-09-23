SHELTON, Conn. — The Clarkson women’s hockey team scored late in each period to defeat Sacred Heart 3-0 in the nonconference opener for each team Friday afternoon.
Clarkson outshot the Pioneers 50-9.
Gabrielle David scored the first goal of the season with 28.3 seconds left in the first period with Colgate transfer Darcie Lappan assisting.
Clarkson outshot the Pioneers 50-9.
Gabrielle David scored the first goal of the season with 28.3 seconds left in the first period with Colgate transfer Darcie Lappan assisting.
Baylee Kirwan scored at 18 minutes, 58 seconds of the second period to make it 2-0 with freshman defenseman Paige Hull assisting.
Anne Cherkowski scored the final goal at 17:52 of the third period with Lappan and Hull assisting.
Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped nine shots for the shutout.
PROVIDENCE 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2 (OT)
Reichen Kirchmair scored on a rebound at 3:27 of overtime to send the Friars past the Saints in the nonconference opener for each team in Providence, R.I.
Taylor Lum sent the game to overtime for the Saints with a goal at 15:48 of the third period.
Providence took a 2-1 lead with goals in the second period from Caroline Peterson and Sara Hjalmarsson. Massena native Claire Tyo assisted on the second goal. Abby Hustler scored the first goal of the game for the Saints at 17:37 of the first period.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, BARD 0
Nine kills from Kristin Werdine and Olivia Freer helped Clarkson to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-8 sweep of Bard (3-8, 0-1) in a Liberty League match in Annandale-on-Hudson. Isabelle Crow provided 24 assists for Clarkson (4-7, 1-0).
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Mikayla Myers produced six kills for SUNY Potsdam in a 25-1, 25-16, 25-16 loss to Cortland (8-3, 2-0) in a SUNYAC match in Cortland.
Colleen Murphy added 10 assists for the Bears (8-3, 0-1).
