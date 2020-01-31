ITHACA — Avery Mitchell’s goal one minute, nine seconds into the third period helped the Clarkson women’s hockey team forge a 1-1 ECAC tie with Cornell on Friday night at Lynah Rink.
Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 34 shots for the Golden Knights (18-4-5, 9-3-3).
Finley Frechette opened the scoring and Lindsay Browning made 21 saves for the Big Red (18-1-3, 12-0-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, COLGATE 1 (OT)
Julia Gosling scored 10 seconds into the second period as the Saints and Red Raiders played to an ECAC tie in Hamilton.
Lucy Morgan collected 23 saves for St. Lawrence (11-10-6, 6-6-3).
Malia Schneider netted a goal and Liz Auby turned aside 23 shots for Colgate (13-11-5, 7-6-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, BUFFALO STATE 2
Stephanie Dunlap supplied the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Bears won an NEWHL game against the Bengals in Buffalo.
Lucy Condon and Miranda Kolb each tallied a goal and an assist for SUNY Potsdam (9-9-1, 7-6-1).
Cheyenne Matson paced Buffalo State (3-15, 1-10) with a goal and an assist.
SUNY CORTLAND 5, SUNY CANTON 1
Emily King notched a pair of goals as the Red Dragons downed the Kangaroos in NEWHL play at Cortland.
Amanda Gaffney added a goal and an assist for SUNY Cortland (12-5-2, 6-5-2).
Sarah Kosnaskie scored for SUNY Canton (3-13-1, 0-11-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY CORTLAND 1
Vinny Guimond recorded a natural hat trick in the first period as the Bears defeated the Red Dragons in a SUNYAC matchup at Potsdam.
Michael Paglucca was credited with 40 saves for SUNY Potsdam (5-14-1, 4-7-1).
Alex Storjohann scored 58 seconds into the game for SUNY Cortland (9-8-1, 4-7-0).
SUNY CANTON 1, ANNA MARIA 1 (OT)
Jake Mayette’s goal with 6:36 left in regulation helped the Kangaroos salvage a tie with the Amcats in Canton.
Austin Washkurak racked up 28 saves for SUNY Canton (9-6-3).
Patrick Manning scored the opening goal and Julius Huset posted 43 saves for Anna Maria (10-6-5).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 72, BARD 61
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy star Cale Sargent provided 19 points as the Saints beat the Raptors in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Trent Adamson added 11 points for St. Lawrence (7-10,5-6).
Tyler Bruns accumulated 16 points for Bard (0-17,0-11).
CLARKSON 84, VASSAR 72
Matt Higgins guided the Golden Knights with 22 points in their Liberty League victory over the Brewers in Potsdam.
Reese Swedberg recorded a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for Clarkson (5-13, 3-8).
Zach Bromfeld led Vassar (7-11, 3-8) with 20 points.
SUNY BROCKPORT 77, SUNY POTSDAM 74
Jahidi Wallace’s 22 points powered the Golden Eagles to a key SUNYAC victory over the Bears in Brockport.
Tyler Collins added 16 points for SUNY Brockport (14-3, 9-1).
Isaiah Brown tallied 16 points for SUNY Potsdam (13-4, 8-2).
SUNY CANTON 68, NVU-JOHNSON 51
Joseph Werner scored 18 points as the Kangaroos used a second-half surge to rally past the Badgers for an North Atlantic Conference win at Johnson, Vt.
George Nehma contributed 17 points for SUNY Canton (12-8, 8-1).
Robert Dubose Jr. was the game’s high-scorer with 20 points for NVU-Johnson (4-15, 2-6).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 81, BARD 44
Ava McCann nailed seven 3-pointers in a 21-point performance as the Saints routed the Raptors in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Olivia Barringer and Katie Frederick each added 15 points for St. Lawrence (13-5, 9-2).
Katie Esposito totaled 13 points for Bard (5-13, 0-11).
VASSAR 77, CLARKSON 55
Jackie Cenan provided 22 points as the Brewers topped the Golden Knights in a Liberty League matchup at Potsdam.
Isa Peczuh contributed 14 points and Sophie Nick posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for Vassar (13-5, 9-2).
Hannah Earl recorded 19 points for Clarkson (6-11, 2-9).
SUNY BROCKPORT 72, SUNY POTSDAM 59
Former General Brown standout Kylee Rosbrook supplied 24 points and 21 rebounds as the Golden Eagles downed the Bears in SUNYAC play at Brockport.
Serena Sordetto tossed in 11 points for SUNY Brockport (7-10,4-6).
Caroline LaFountain led SUNY Potsdam (5-10,3-7) with 15 points.
NVU-JOHNSON 59, SUNY CANTON 49
Ellery Kiefer logged a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Badgers beat the Kangaroos in a North Atlantic Conference at Johnson, Vt.
Amorette Rodriguez chipped in 12 points for NVU-Johnson (1-17,1-7).
Autumn Kunes scored 13 points for SUNY Canton (1-19, 1-8).
SKIING
WHITNEY PACES ALPINE SAINTS
Riley Whitney posted the top result with a 13th-place showing in the women’s giant slalom on the first day of the Colby College Carnival in Waterville, Maine.
Whitney skied two runs in 2:05.05 to place 13th and led the women’s squad with 28 points.
Brian Seltzer recorded a season-best 26th-place finish in the men’s giant slalom.uns.
GARSO LEADS SLU NORDIC SKIERS
Jackie Garso recorded a 13th-place finish to lead St. Lawrence University’s Nordic skiers after day one of the Colby College Carnival in Waterville, Maine. Garso finished the women’s 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes, 39.3 seconds. SLU’s Lucy Hochschartner finished 24th.
Brian Beyerbach led the SLU men with his 33rd-place finish in the 10K freestyle in 27:03.2.
After one day, the Saints women are sixth overall and the men 10th.
