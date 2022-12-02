POTSDAM — Florence Lessard scored two goals to lead the Clarkson women’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over Harvard in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Cheel Arena.
Jenna Goodwin, Nicole Gosling and Gabrielle David also scored for Clarkson (15-5-1 overall, 4-3-0 ECAC Hockey).
Anne Bloomer scored for the Crimson (3-8-2, 2-5-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 4, DARTMOUTH 2
Julia Gosling scored a goal and assisted on three others on the same day she learned she will play two Rivalry Series games with the Canadian national team in December.
Shailynn Snow, Anna Segedi and Kiley Mastel also scored for the Saints in the ECAC Hockey win over the Big Green in Canton.
Hannah Barrett made nine saves to lead SUNY Potsdam past Rivier (2-4-2) in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Alessia Marandola scored two goals for SUNY Potsdam (5-4). Kaylee Merrill, Alex Quinn and Keely Towne also scored.
SUNY CANTON 2, ANNA MARIA 1
Jane Pancoe scored in the first period and Halle McKinnon scored in the second to lead the Kangaroos (7-1-1) past Anna Maria in a nonconference game in Paxton, Mass.
Hannah Tobey scored in the third period for Anna Maria (2-6-2).
ST. LAWRENCE 58, UNION 50
Jackie Malley finished with 12 points to send the Saints (3-1, 1-0) past Union in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Kendall Degenhardt scored 18 points for Union (2-3, 0-1).
Andi Levitz scored 14 points to lead Skidmore (3-1, 1-0) past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Cassidy Dumont scored 21 points for Clarkson (2-2, 0-1) and Elaina Porter added 10.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 77, SUNY POTSDAM 47
Madison Mullman led host SUNY New Paltz (5-3, 2-0) with 16 points in a SUNYAC win over the Bears. Jenna Cotter scored 11 points and Xy’El Bradford added 10 for the Bears (2-3, 1-1).
SUNY POLY 69, SUNY CANTON 54
Molly Burdick scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats (3-3, 1-0) past the Kangaroos in an NAC game in Utica.
Hope Aniceto scored 14 points and Emily Shook added 12 points for SUNY Canton (3-5, 0-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 74, UNION 69
St. Lawrence University team rallied from a first-half deficit to pick up a victory over Union in the Liberty League opener for each team in Canton.
Trent Adamson led the Saints (4-1 overall) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Will Englelhardt scored 13 points for SLU.
Brian Noone led Union (0-6) with 19 points. The Dutchmen led 35-26 at halftime.
Tautvydas Kupstas scored 24 points for Skidmore (3-3, 1-1) in a Liberty Laague win over Clarkson in Potsdam.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson led Clarkson (2-3, 0-1) with 23 points and Blake Gearhart added 21.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 79, SUNY POTSDAM 74
Rylan Blondo supplied points for SUNY New Paltz (4-2, 2-0) in a SUNYAC win over Potsdam in New Paltz.
Brandon Segar Jr. led the Bears (3-5, 1-1) with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Colton Huestis scored 17 points, Ahamadou Sillah 14 and Jeff Williamson 11.
SUNY POLY 77, SUNY CANTON 64
Jesse O’Dell and Mitch Kernizan both scored 17 points to lead SUNY Poly (6-3, 1-0) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game in Utica.
Quran DuBois scored 16 points and DeMerrill Levy and Michael Nunnally each added 10 for SUNY Canton (1-8, 0-1).
