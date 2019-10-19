PITTSBURGH — Gabrielle David’s third goal of the game lifted Clarkson to a 6-5 overtime victory as the fourth-ranked Golden Knights outlasted 10th-ranked Robert Morris in a nonleague women’s hockey game Saturday at Colonials Arena.
David teamed with Michaela Pejzlova for the game-winning shot 4 minutes, 43 seconds into overtime, completing her first collegiate hat trick. David also scored Clarkson’s first goal and added a second-period power-play tally.
Linemates Pejzlova and Elizabeth Giguere each finished with a goal and four assists. Lauren Bernard added a goal for the Golden Knights (4-1-1 overall).
Emily Curlett supplied two goals and an assist for Robert Morris (2-3-1), and ex-Clarkson player Michaela Boyle also scored. Jaycee Gebhard’s shorthanded goal 13:06 into the third period gave the Colonials a 5-4 lead before Giguere scored with 53 seconds left in regulation, sending the game into overtime.
ST. LAWRENCE 5, HOLY CROSS 1
Sophie Holden and Kayla Vespa scored St. Lawrence University’s first two goals on the power play and the Saints pulled away with three goals in the third to defeat Holy Cross in a nonleague game at SUNY Canton.
Holden and Vespa each assisted on the other’s goals for a 2-0 lead and Kalie Grant made it 3-0 in the third. Jacquie Diffley and Jessica Poirier added goals for SLU (2-3-2). Vespa finished with two assists.
Sommer Ross prevented a shutout by Saints goaltender Lucy Morgan by scoring for Holy Cross (0-4-2) in the third period. Morgan made 18 saves for her first career win at SLU.
FOOTBALL
UNION 38, ST. LAWRENCE 17
Joseph Ferreira scored a pair of touchdowns on short runs in the fourth quarter as Union pulled away from St. Lawrence in the second half in Schenectady to remain unbeaten in Liberty League play.
After starting the second half tied at 17-17, Union (6-0, 3-0) scored on its first drive, finishing an 11-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from William Bellamy to Andre Ross Jr. to put the Dutchmen ahead for good. Ferreira then scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards in the fourth as the Union defense held the Saints (2-4, 0-2) scoreless in the second half.
SLU quarterback Tyler Grochot piled up 341 passing yards, completing 26 of 47 attempts and throwing touchdown passes of 71 yards and 42 yards to Andrew Murphy in the first half.
MEN’S SOCCER
VASSAR 3, CLARKSON 1
Ryan Lane and Quinn Tunnell scored second-half goals 2:21 apart to help Vassar pull away from Clarkson for a key Liberty League win in Poughkeepsie.
Henrik Olsson also scored for Vassar (7-6-1, 4-2-0).
Bobby Guilfoil scored off a free kick for Clarkson (8-4-2, 4-1-2) in the 84th minute.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, BARD 0
Robert Reynolds and Sam Sapner each scored first-half goals for SLU, which outshot Bard 21-5 for the Liberty League victory in Annandale-On-Hudson.
Marvin Sibanda added a goal for the Saints (5-7-1, 2-4-1).
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Riley Williams (South Jefferson) scored his first collegiate goal as SUNY Cortland (7-5-2, 3-3-1) beat SUNY Potsdam (3-12-1, 1-6-0) in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Williams and Sam Fuller scored goals 14 seconds apart in the game’s final six minutes.
MAINE FARMINGTON 2, SUNY CANTON 0
Hunter Michaud and Andrew Longhurst each scored in the second half for Maine Farmington for the win over SUNY Canton (6-7, 4-4) in an North Atlantic Conference game at Farmington, Maine.
Jonah Sautter made three saves for Maine Farmington (8-7, 2-4).
HUDSON VALLEY 5, JCC 0
The Vikings (6-7-2) posted a Region III win over the Cannoneers (7-7-0) in Troy.
JCC needs to either win or tie against Tompkins-Cortland CC on Wednesday to qualify for the Region III playoffs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 1, BARD 0
Isabel Silvia scored the game’s only goal with just over four minutes left in regulation to launch St. Lawrence to the Liberty League win at Canton.
Julia Mulhern recorded the assist for the Saints (9-3, 4-2), who had outshot the Raptors 25-1. Bard fell to 3-11-1, 0-7-0.
VASSAR 3, CLARKSON 0
Emma Tanner scored a goal and assisted on the other two as Vassar blanked Clarkson in a Liberty League clash in Potsdam.
Savannah Cutler also scored for Vassar (7-6-1, 4-2-0), which also received an own goal.
Fiona Walsh stopped six shots by Clarkson (9-5-1, 2-4-0).
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY CORTLAND 3 (OT)
SUNY Cortland’s Jaden Galluzzo scored off a rebound after SUNY Potsdam goalie Delphine Leonard made the initial save to tie the game with 7:30 left in regulation in a SUNYAC game at Cortland.
The Red Dragons (8-5-2, 5-0-2) salvaged a point after Potsdam rallied from a 2-0 hole and took a 3-2 lead on Lexi Dean’s second goal in the 77th minute. Dean also assisted on Makenna Crosson’s goal for the Bears (6-8-1, 2-4-1).
MAINE FARMINGTON 3, SUNY CANTON 1
Emily Larochelle broke a 1-1 tie with a goal less than three minutes before halftime as Maine Farmington won an NAC game in Farmington, Maine.
McKenna Brodeur scored the other two goals for Maine Farmington (5-8-1, 3-2-1). Madison Rowe scored for the Kangaroos (4-10-1, 3-3-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
CLARKSON SWEEPS AGAIN
The Clarkson men’s and women’s team swept the Cross Country Only Championships for the third straight year at Seneca Lake Park in Geneva.
The Clarkson women captured the first seven spots as Elizabeth Fawwaz won in 24 minutes, 19.8 seconds on the 6-kilometer course. Clarkson posted 15 points, topping runner-up William Smith (50).
The Clarkson men edged Hobart 33-45 for the win. Kevin Cronin won for the Knights in 26:02 on the 8K course. Clarkson’s Seth Richardson finished fifth.
SAINTS MEN SIXTH
Evan Page placed 32nd and Patrick Mortensen 34th to lead St. Lawrence’s runners in a sixth-place finish at the 8-kilometer Connecticut College Invitational at Waterford, Conn.
SLU finished with 221 points in the team standings. Williams won with 41 points, followed by MIT and Rensselaer. SLU placed 12th in the women’s invitational.
POTSDAM WOMEN FINISH 3RD
Emily Downs placed third to help SUNY Potsdam’s women’s team finish third overall at the SUNY ESF Mighty Oaks Invitational at Tully.
Potsdam earned 82 points. St. John Fisher won the women’s title with 24. Riley Corey finished first for the Cardinals in 19:51.9.
St. John Fisher also won the men’s title with 23 points.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 4-0 at INVITE
Clarkson outlasted SUNY Geneseo 25-11, 25-10, 20-25, 25-17 and beat Nazareth 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 to sweep its matches at its own invitational at Potsdam.
Rachel Reusch supplied 19 kills and Kristin Werdine contributed nine kills and six aces for the Golden Knights (20-3) against SUNY Geneseo.
Against Nazareth, Werdine finished with 11 kills and Reusch eight kills for the Golden Knights. Isabelle Crowe contributed 32 digs.
ST. LAWRENCE SPLITS
St. Lawrence swept Nazareth then fell to SUNY Geneseo in five sets during the Clarkson Invitational at Potsdam.
Natalie Piper recorded 17 kills and Julie Wagner made five blocks for the Saints (20-5) in their 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 win against Nazareth.
Geneseo (14-9) beat SLU 21-25, 25-20, 25-15, 16-25, 15-6 in the second match. Piper finished with 21 kills for the Saints.
SUNY CANTON GETS SPLIT
SUNY Canton lost to Maine Maritime Academy then defeated Husson in NAC pool play at Delhi.
Maine Maritime (16-3) won 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 in the first match. SUNY Canton (4-19) followed by beating Husson 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14.
Ashton Houppert (Lowville) supplied 22 assists for the Kangaroos against Husson (4-20).
SUNY ONEONTA 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Clara Culeton and Victoria Moulder provided 12 kills apiece as SUNY Oneonta (19-6, 6-3) topped SUNY Potsdam 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 in a SUNYAC match at Oneonta.
Nicole Hansen finished with 10 kills, and Jessica Ader added eight for Potsdam (8-13, 2-5). Kendall Jones recorded 26 assists and Natalie Magallon 24 digs.
JEFFERSON CC WINS TWO
Maggie Vazquez collected 48 kills and 10 blocks as the Cannoneers took two of three Region 3 pod matches at Jamestown.
Allison Burrows added 39 digs and 23 kills, while Brooke Everson totaled 25 kills and 20 digs for JCC (24-5). JCC beat Niagara County CC (25-16, 26-24, 25-10) and Erie CC (23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19), but lost to host Jamestown CC (25-21, 21-25, 25-10, 25-27).
