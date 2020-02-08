POTSDAM — Sophomore goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe made 32 saves as the No. 7-ranked Clarkson women’s hockey team recorded its second shutout of the week in a 2-0 decision against Yale on Saturday in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
Coulombe, who secured her 18th win of the season, turned aside 11 shots in the first period to set the tone for the Golden Knights, who improved to 20-4-6, including 11-3-4 in the conference.
Junior right wing Elizabeth Giguere, the nation’s leading goal scorer, tallied her 27th goal of the season with an unassisted goal in the closing seconds of the first period for a 1-0 lead.
Junior Tia Stoddard followed with a goal in the second period for Clarkson, which sits in third place in the conference with four games remaining in the regular season, including home games against Princeton and Quinnipiac next week.
Goalie Gianna Meloni stopped 24 of 26 shots for Yale (14-11-0, 11-7-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, BROWN 1 (OT)
Freshman Shailynn Snow scored the tying goal 7:55 into the third period, with Kayla Vespa assisting, and the Saints went on to tie the Bears in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
Freshman goalie Lucy Morgan made 13 saves, including one stop in overtime, to back St. Lawrence (11-12-7, 6-8-4). The Saints sit in eighth place in the conference with four regular-season games left.
Calla Isaac totaled 46 saves, including 17 in the third period and two more in overtime, for Brown (3-19-3, 2-14-2).
Shay Maloney scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Bears, who were outshot, 47-14.
SUNY CANTON 2, BUFFALO STATE 1 (OT)
Sarah Kosnaskie scored the deciding goal 1:37 into overtime to lift the Kangaroos past the Tigers in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League game in Canton.
Kayla Lauzon made 26 saves, including seven in the third period and two more in overtime, for SUNY Canton (4-14-1, 1-12-1).
Verity Lewis scored an unassisted goal early in the second period for the Kangaroos.
Natasha Steinle tied the game later in the second period with a power-play goal for Buffalo State (5-16-0, 3-11) and goalie Bri Gawronski finished with 22 saves.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 4, SUNY FREDONIA 4 (OT)
Bryce Ferrell scored a pair of goals, including the tying goal with 1:22 remaining in regulation, as the Bears rallied to tie the Blue Devils in a SUNYAC game in Fredonia.
Ethan Clark and Devin Panzeca each scored a goal for SUNY Potsdam (6-15-2, 5-8-2) and goalie Michael Paglucca made 27 saves.
Victor Tracy scored two goals for SUNY Fredonia (5-9-7, 2-7-3) and goalie Anton Rosen finished with 35 saves.
MORRISVILLE STATE 6, SUNY CANTON 4
Christian Vella scored a pair of goals and goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 41 saves as the Mustangs (9-11-0) outlasted the Kangaroos to win a nonconference game in Canton.
Jake Mayette scored a goal and assisted on two others for SUNY Canton (10-7-3) and Brendan McCormack tallied a goal and an assist.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
RIT 80, ST. LAWRENCE 60
Curtis Nesbit collected 20 points as the Tigers overcame a one-point halftime deficit to down the Saints in a Liberty League matchup in Rochester.
Keegan Ocorr added 18 points for Rochester Institute of Technology (7-14, 4-10).
Chris Jeffrey paced St. Lawrence (7-13, 5-9) with 14 points.
HOBART 77, CLARKSON 68
Jackson Meshanic racked up 31 points and 13 rebounds as the Statesmen fended off the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Tucker Lescoe tossed in 11 points for Hobart (18-3, 12-2).
Roburt Welch scored 15 points for Clarkson (7-14, 5-9).
SUNY POTSDAM 76, SUNY FREDONIA 71
Jayquan Thomas generated 25 points as the Bears held off the Blue Devils in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Isaiah Brown contributed 11 points for SUNY Potsdam (17-4, 12-2).
Moussa Samassa and De’Quan Smith each registered 13 points for SUNY Fredonia (7-14, 3-11).
MAINE-FARMINGTON 72, SUNY CANTON 61
Terion Moss led the Beavers with 16 points in their North Atlantic Conference win over the Kangaroos in Canton.
Bill Ruby posted 16 points for Maine-Farmington (18-4, 10-1).
Andrew Fitch scored 12 points off the bench for SUNY Canton (14-9, 10-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 62, RIT 35
Katie Frederick posted a career-high 32 points as the Saints rolled past the Tigers in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Olivia Barringer added 10 points for St. Lawrence (15-6, 11-3).
Brooke Stanley scored 15 points for Rochester Institute of Technology (10-11, 7-7).
WILLIAM SMITH 70, CLARKSON 44
Stella Davis logged 23 points as the Herons pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Golden Knights in Liberty League play in Geneva.
Olivia Parisi (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Stavriana Dimitrakopoulous (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Lauren DeVaney (13 points, 12 rebounds) each recorded a double-double for William Smith (13-8, 9-5).
Emma Buonanno tallied 16 points for Clarkson (7-13, 3-11).
SUNY FREDONIA 94, SUNY POTSDAM 87 (OT)
Audrey Craffey and Katie Pitcher each scored 27 points as the Blue Devils held off the Bears for a SUNYAC victory in Potsdam.
Lauren Mickley provided 22 points for SUNY Fredonia (9-12, 5-9).
Dyamon Hunter and Caroline LaFountain each scored 19 points while Jakia Howard recorded a double-double of 13 points and 26 rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (7-13, 4-10).
MAINE-FARMINGTON 58, SUNY CANTON 54
McKenna Brodeur’s double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds led the Beavers over the Kangaroos in a North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Alex Bessey contributed 15 points for Maine-Farmington (12-10, 9-2).
Autumn Watkins led all scorers with 20 points for SUNY Canton (1-22, 1-11).
ONONDAGA CC 70, JEFFERSON CC 68
Kaitlyn Karleski connected for 27 points and five 3-pointers to power the Lazers (22-3, 7-0) to a Mid-State Athletic Conference victory over the Cannoneers (11-8, 8-2) in Watertown.
Thousand Islands graduate Ashlyn Eyles scored a career-high 31 points with five threes for the Cannoneers, who also got a 20-point performance from Chelsey Raven.
ALPINE SKIING
CLARKSON’S YOVINE 9TH
Andrew Yoviene finished ninth among 60 skiers, closing out his two runs with a time of 1:52.78 in the slalom at West Mountain in Queensbury.
On the women’s side, sophomore Taylor Hubert came in 14th place out of 63 competitors, finishing her two trips down the trail in 1:54.71.
FISCHER LEADS SLU
Michael Fischer took home a season-best 24th place in the men’s giant slalom to lead the Saints on day two of the Bates College Carnival in Newry, Maine.
Fischer skied two runs in 2:18.19, including a first run time of 1:06.50.
On the women’s side, Sammie Gaul led the Saints with a 32nd-place finish in the women’s giant slalom. Gaul posted a time of 2:28.33.
NORDIC SKIING
CLARKSON WOMEN WIN 15K SKIATLON
Bridget Wangler came in second place in 55:23 as the Clarkson women won the 15-kilometer skiathlon at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Raili Utiger finished in third in 58:42.
Michael Giraldi came in fourth in 46:38, for the Clarkson men as they finished second.
SLU’S GARSO 6TH IN MAINE
Jackie Garso matched her career-best performance with a sixth-place finish in the women’s 5-kilometer at the Bates Carnival at Black Mountain in Rumford, Maine.
Garso posted the best placing for the Saints this season with a time of 13:18.3.
On the men’s side, Kai Richter also posted a career-best result, coming in 45th with a time of 25:51.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.