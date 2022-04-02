POUGHKEEPSIE — Sydney Roderick, Mia Petrone and Madelynn Barnum all scored three goals to send the Clarkson women’s lacrosse team to a 15-5 win over Vassar in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Hailey Millington and Chrissy Benedict both scored two goals for Clarkson (7-2 overall, 2-2 conference).
Kateri Sanseviro scored twice for Vassar (3-6, 1-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 20, BARD 8
Rachel Burke and Charlotte Powell each scored four goals as the Saints (8-1, 3-1) defeated Bard in a Liberty League game in Annandale-on-Hudson.
Lillian York and Bella Hillman both scored twice for the Saints. Gillian Adkins and Sarah Child both tallied three goals for Bard (2-7, 0-4).
SUNY POTSDAM 18, BUFFALO STATE 11
Kyrsten Stone and Anita Reitano both produced five goals to send the Bears (4-3, 1-1) past Buffalo State in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Liz Schultheis scored six goals for the Bengals (3-4, 0-2).
SUNY CANTON 19, NVU-LYNDON 1
Casey Pelton, Lindsey Wunder, Samantha Dayter and Maddy Caron all scored three goals as the Kangaroos (5-4, 2-0) cruised past Northern Vermont-Lyndon in an NAC game at Canton.
Rachel Palladino scored for Lyndon (0-5, 0-1).
MEN’S LACROSSE
NOTRE DAME 22, SYRACUSE 6
Jake Taylor scored eight goals, including four in the first quarter, as the No. 16-ranked Fighting Irish routed the No. 18 Orange in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at South Bend, Ind.
Pat Kavanaugh finished with nine points, including three goals, for Notre Dame (3-4, 1-1), which scored the game’s first 12 goals.
Tucker Dordevic tallied a pair of goals to lead Syracuse (4-5, 1-2).
Brendan Curry, Jacob Buttermore, Owen Seebold and Matt Magnan each scored a goal for the Orange.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, ITHACA 10
The Saints scored five goals in the fourth quarter to knock off the Bombers (8-2, 1-1) in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Judge Murphy scored five goals and assisted three goals for St. Lawrence (6-2, 1-1). Josh Huiatt and Jack Hennessey both scored three goals for SLU.
John Sramac led Ithaca with four goals.
UNION 15, CLARKSON 11
The Dutchmen built a 6-2 lead after one quarter and went on to beat Clarkson (9-2, 0-2) in a Liberty League game at Schenectady.
Kieran McGovern scored four goals for Union (9-0, 2-0) and Hayden Frey and Keaton McCann each added three.
Matt Reilly led Clarkson with four goals. Sebastian Geiger and Thomas Flebich each contributed two.
SUNY CORTLAND 12, SUNY POTSDAM 4
Chris Dovi supplied four goals for SUNY Cortland (4-6, 2-0) in a SUNYAC win over the Bears at Potsdam.
Owen Walsh led the Bears (3-4, 0-1) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 23, NVU-LYNDON 4
Five goals from Hunter Olsen sparked the Kangaroos (4-5, 2-1) to an NAC win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon in Canton. Olsen earned 11 points, setting a school Division III-era record with 157 career points.
Austin Mesler and Kyle Fingar both scored three goals.
Benjamin Cheever led Lyndon (1-5, 0-3) with two goals.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 4-8, SUNY CANTON 3-0
Olivia Zoeller went 3-for-3 and combined with Emily McBath on a five-inning, no-hitter in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader as Clarkson swept SUNY Canton (0-14) at Potsdam.
Sarah Vaccaro homered in each game for the Golden Knights (5-7).
Angelina LoPiccolo picked up two hits in game one for the Kangaroos.
SUNY ONEONTA 10-14, SUNY POTSDAM 2-9
Marissa Nagel finished with five total hits as SUNY Oneonta (11-5, 2-0) swept the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader at Potsdam.
Vanessa Brandt went 3-for-3 in the opener for the Bears (0-9, 0-2). Anna Grottola, Kaylee Dobransky, Hailey LaGiudice and Kelsey Bennett all picked up two hits in game two.
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 8-2, RIT 4-3
Michael Tito lined three hits for Clarkson (5-9, 2-3) in the opening game of a Liberty League doubleheader split with RIT in Rochester.
Michael Mieczkowski and Colby Brouilette each added two hits for Clarkson in game one.
ITHACA 7-2, ST. LAWRENCE 4-6
The Saints (11-5, 3-2) scored all six runs in game two in the bottom of the second inning to split a Liberty League doubleheader with Ithaca at Canton.
Chris Watson picked up two hits for SLU in game two and Nicholas Butler hit a three-run home run.
Buzz Shirley went 3-for-5 for Ithaca (12-5, 2-2) in the opener and Louis Fabbo homered.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 23-4, SUNY CANTON 5-3
Kyle Cremin produced five total hits as the Cardinals (8-6) swept SUNY Canton in a nonconference doubleheader at Plattsburgh.
Zach Miner homered for the Kangaroos (3-15) in game one. Alphonse Fuca and Noah Reyes picked up two hits in game one and Kevin Kapfer supplied two hits in game two.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS WIN HOME INVITATIONAL
Both the men’s and women’s teams took the titles for SLU at the school’s Broken Open.
Kathleen Merchant led the way with wins in the women’s javelin, discus and shot put.
William Hauf (long jump), Erik Geier (110-meter hurdles) and Jack Hulsey (pole vault) won an individual event and ran on the winning 400 relay for the Saints.
