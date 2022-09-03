POTSDAM — Angelina Fahrenkrug and Lillian Gillett scored goals in the second half to lead the Clarkson women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over SUNY Potsdam in a nonconference game Saturday.
Molly DiCaprio stopped one shot for the Golden Knights (1-0). SUNY Potsdam fell to 1-1.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, COLBY-SAWYER 0
Keely Snode made five saves to lead the Saints past Colby-Sawyer (0-1-1) in a nonconference game at Canton.
Natalie Schock scored the only goal for the Saints (2-0) in the 63rd minute off a pass from Emma Casey.
SUNY OSWEGO 7, SUNY CANTON 0
Brianna Walker scored two goals to lead the Lakers past SUNY Canton (0-3) in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Luigina Serrao, Graisa Madden, Katie Delgrosso, Lauren O’Connell and Andrea Hernandez also scored for the Lakers (2-0).
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, KEENE STATE 0
Simon Falck scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute to send the Golden Knights past Keene State (0-2) in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Josh Morelli made two saves for Clarkson (2-0).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, BUFFALO STATE 2 (OT)
St. Lawrence scored two goals four minutes apart in the second half to tie the Bengals in a nonconference game at Buffalo.
Marvin Sibanda scored the first goal for SLU (1-0-1) on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute. Max Mogul scored a second goal in the 57th minute.
Buffalo State tied the game in the same minute with a goal from Manu Prieto, who assisted on a goal from Gio Donofrio in the 50th minute.
SUNY POTSDAM 4, KEUKA 1
Gabriel Lizana scored two goals to lead the Bears (2-0) past host Keuka in a nonconference game at Keuka Park.
Anderson Velasquez and Owen Smith also scored for SUNY Potsdam.
BARD 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Gavin Hersey stopped three shots for Bard in a nonconference win over SUNY Canton (0-2) in Annandale-On-Hudson.
Dylan Jung scored for Bard (2-0) in the 24th minute.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS IN PLATTSBURGH
Kristin Werdine tallied nine kills as the Golden Knights (2-1) defeated SUNY Plattsburgh 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 in their second match in Plattsburgh.
Coast Guard defeated Clarkson 21-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 16-14 in the opening match.
BEARS SPLIT, CANTON DROPS TWO
Jessica Ader picked up 16 kills as SUNY Potsdam defeated Alfred 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 15-12 in the first of two matches in Alfred.
The Bears (2-1) fell 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 to William Smith in their second match.
SUNY Canton (0-3) was swept 25-12, 25-10, 25-16 by William Smith and lost 25-22, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24 to Alfred.
ST. LAWRENCE SPLITS
Vivian Zymeck finished with 29 kills as the Saints (1-3) defeated SUNY Fredonia 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 and lost 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 to Western New England at SUNY Cortland.
Mattie Porter picked up 49 assists for the Saints.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Davin Testo made five saves to lead SUNY New Paltz to a shutout of the Saints (0-1) in a nonconference game in Oneonta.
Amanda Quenneville, Miranda Britton and Rachel Tama scored for SUNY New Paltz (1-0).
CROSS COUNTRY
PALUMBO, BOYCE LEAD SAINTS
Emma Palumbo won the individual title and helped SLU to the women’s team title at the Cardinal Classic at Plattsburgh.
The Saints finished with 17 points. Olivia Watson was second for SLU.
Clarkson finished second with 59 points led by a fourth-place finish from Ella Weldy.
Timothy Boyce was the individual winner in the men’s race for SLU as the Saints won with 19 points.
Michael Skutt finished second and Canton native Nick Lyndaker was third for the Saints.
Clarkson finished third and SUNY Potsdam was fourth in the men’s competition.
Tyler Nickels finished eighth to lead Clarkson.
LAROSE, SNOW PACE CANTON
Brogan LaRose finished 15th overall to lead the Kangaroos to a third-place team finish at the Castleton Invitational.
SUNY Cobleskill won with 15 points.
SUNY Canton’s women’s team also finished third, led by Lydia Snow’s fifth-place finish.
GOLF
SAINTS LEAD OWN TOURNEY
Jimmy King is in the individual leader after a first-round 73 and SLU leads its own invitational on the men’s side with a total of 303 strokes.
SUNY Canton is third with 322 and Clarkson fifth with 326.
Ithaca leads the women’s event with 336 strokes.
