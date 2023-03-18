LAKE PLACID — Fifth seeded Colgate University won its first ECAC Hockey championship since 1990 with a 3-2 upset over defending champion Harvard on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks Arena.
It was the first championship for longtime coach Don Vaughan, a former St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton player.
The last Raiders title was coached by former SLU player Terry Slater.
The Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from brothers Colton Young and Alex Young.
Henry Thrun cut the lead to 2-1 with a Harvard goal at 6 minutes, 1 seconds of the second period.
Levi Glasman answered with a goal at 9:38 of the second period to give Colgate a 3-1 edge.
Matthew Coronato scored a power-play goal for Harvard at 12:55 of the third period.
MEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 16, BATES 7
Ben Hutchinson scored four goals to lead the Saints past Bates (0-5) in a nonconference game in Owings Mills, Md.
Zadoc White, Stew Hutchinson, Judge Murphy and Bobby Wells all added two goals for SLU (5-0).
CLARKSON 12, SUNY GENESEO 10
Thomas Fiebich scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead the Golden Knights (6-0) past SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Tyler Hall, Christian Canino and Bryan Penney added two goals for Clarkson.
William McCumiskey scored two goals with two assists for SUNY Geneseo (4-3).
SUNY POTSDAM 10, MORRISVILLE 6
Cobie Cree and Peyton Walsh both scored three goals to send SUNY Potsdam past the Mustangs (4-3) in a nonconference game in Morrisville.
Owen Walsh and Drew Rose added two goals each for the Bears (4-1).
SUNY DELHI 17, SUNY CANTON 10
Alex Jacobs scored four goals and Charles Grandaw added two for the Kangaroos in a loss to SUNY Delhi (2-4, 1-0) in an NAC game at Oneonta.
Austin Mesler scored one goal and assisted on eight for SUNY Canton (1-4, 0-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 14, ROCHESTER 11
Charlotte Powell scored four goals to lead the Saints (2-2, 1-0) past Rochester in the Liberty League opener for both teams in Canton.
Morgan Arakelian, Dana Fernandez, Jacqui Cloutier and Neve Ley all added two goals for SLU.
Grace Crochiere and Gracie Giannettino both scored three goals for Rochester (3-3, 0-1).
RIT 15, CLARKSON 9
Madelynn Barnum produced four goals and two assists for Clarkson (5-2, 0-1) in a Liberty League loss to RIT at Potsdam.
Watertown graduate Julia Lavarnway added two goals for the Golden Knights.
Baylee West led RIT (3-2, 1-0) with three goals.
SUNY CANTON 13, KEAN 12
Maddy Caron scored six goals to lead the Kangaroos past Kean (1-4) in a nonconference game in Union, N.J.
Samantha Dayter added five goals for SUNY Canton (1-4).
MORRISVILLE 19, SUNY POTSDAM 15
Mallory Marks finished with three goals to lead the Bears in a loss to Morrisville (1-5) in a nonconference game at Potsdam.
Mia Martin, Marley Hawthorne, Lindsey LaDue and Anita Reitano all scored two goals for the Bears (1-3).
BASEBALL
COLBY 8, St. LAWRENCE 7
Colby (4-2) rallied from a 7-3 deficit after six innings, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat SLU in a nonconference game in Davenport, Fla.
Michael Goretti went 4-for-4 to lead SLU in its season opener. Caleb Clark went 3-for-5 and Brett Federico, Jimmy Liberatore and Timothy Connor all produced two hits.
Liberatore and John Donnellan also homered for SLU.
ST. NORBERT 5, SUNY CANTON 3
Ty Reed went 2-for-3 to lead the Kangaroos in a nonconference loss to St. Norbert (6-9) in Auburndale, Fla.
Dylan Allen went 2-for-4 for the Kangaroos (2-8).
SOFTBALL
SAINTS DROP TWO
St. Lawrence opened the season with a pair of nonconference losses in Clermont, Fla.
The Saints lost 3-2 to Wooster and 9-1 to Luther. Wooster scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the win.
Meredith Rose hit a two-run home run for the Saints in the fourth inning against Wooster, and Sofia Berryhill struck out six.
Stella VanGee lined two hits against Luther.
