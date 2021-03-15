POTSDAM — Clarkson University junior forward Josh Dunne signed a two-year contract with the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Dunne, who was one of Clarkson’s captains, will report to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland.
“We are extremely excited for Josh,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “This is a great opportunity and one that he has worked extremely hard for. As a coach I can tell you that Josh combines everything that you want in a student athlete. He is a complete player and the consummate teammate.”
Dunne will come to Columbus via some familiar names to Clarkson fans. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is a former Golden Knight, that like Dunne also wore No. 21. The director of player development and general manager of the Cleveland Monsters is former Clarkson forward Chris Clark.
Dunne left Sunday morning for Cleveland, where he will enter the teams COVID safety protocols and hopes to be practicing by mid week.
TSEKOS NAMED BEST DEFENSIVE FORWARD
Clarkson junior Zach Tsekos was named the ECAC best defensive forward Sunday.
Tsekos is the third Golden Knights player to win the award in four years as Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm won it twice and Dunne took it last year.
The Montreal native blocked 18 shots and won 205 faceoffs to go with 17 points in 20 games.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 15, NOTRE DAME 12
Megan Carney’s four goals and one assist powered the second-ranked Orange to rally past the No. 4 Fighting Irish for an ACC sweep Sunday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Sisters Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell each scored three goals while Sierra Cockerille handed out four assists for SU (4-0, 3-0), which overcame a three-goal halftime. The Orange defeated the Fighting Irish on Friday.
Maddie Howe supplied at hat trick for Notre Dame (2-2, 0-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 71, ST. LAWRENCE 62
Hannah Earl scored a season-best 23 points as the Golden Knights beat the Saints in Potsdam.
Rachel Marion added 12 points for Clarkson (6-3), which has won three straight.
Abby Doin led St. Lawrence (1-4) with 14 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 70, NORWICH 60
Reese Swedeberg got a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden Knights completed a weekend sweep of the Cadets in Northfield, Vt.
Jason Phelps collected 12 points for Clarkson (5-3).
Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe led all scorers with 26 points for Norwich (0-6).
BASEBALL
WELLS 12-8, ST. LAWRENCE 5-5
Dylan Nolan belted a grand slam as part of a six-RBI performance in the second game as the Express swept the Saints’ season-opening doubleheader at Aurora.
Jordan VanHerpe was 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the opening game for Wells (3-2).
James Cronin was 4-for-7 with three doubles in two games for St. Lawrence (0-2).
