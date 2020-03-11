Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — Heather Conklin scored six goals and added an assist as No. 18 Brockport defeated Clarkson 11-9 in a nonconference women’s lacrosse game Wednesday at Clarkson University.
Former South Jefferson athlete Natalie Strough added three goals for Brockport (2-1 overall), which went on a 7-1 run in the second half. Morgan Elmer made 13 saves for the Golden Eagles.
Aubrey Borgesi scored all four of Clarkson’s goals in the first half. Abby Collins and Katie Sergeant added two goals each and Sydney Roderick supplied two assists for the Golden Knights (2-2).
ALPINE SKIING
WHITNEY 24TH AT NCAAS
St. Lawrence senior Riley Whitney finished 24th in the women’s giant slalom to open the NCAA Championships in Bozeman, Montana.
Whitney skied her first run in 58.82 seconds and followed with a second run of 59.13 for a final time of 1:57.95.
Whitney scored seven points for the Saints and her scored will be combined with teammate Lucy Hochschartner in the Nordic competition. Whitney is slated to compete in the slalom Friday.
DAIGLE FINISHES 11TH
Thomas Daigle placed 11th overall in the giant slalom to highlight the Clarkson alpine team’s showing in the USCSA national championships at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid.
Clarkson finished fifth among 18 complete teams with a team time of 6:32.49. Nick Lacasse finished 24th overall.
NORDIC SKIING
DEANGELIS TAKES ‘B’ FINAL
Jacob DeAngelis captured the “B” finals of the Classic Sprint for the Clarkson Nordic team at the USCSA Nationals at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
The Golden Knights men finished third among 10 teams in the standings. The Clarkson women placed fifth out of seven teams.
DeAngelis placed sixth in the overall standings with his time of 3:03.11. Teammate Cameron Bancroft finished seventh in 3:03.56 and was second in the “B” standings.
SOFTBALL
SUNY POTSDAM LOSES PAIR
North Park University (Illinois) defeated SUNY Potsdam 9-4 and Skidmore College beat Potsdam 11-3 in games at Mineola, Fla.
North Park (4-1) scored seven runs in the first three innings in the first game. Alyssa Aragon drove in three runs on two hits for the Vikings. Abby Hodgdon of Hammond went 2-for-2 for Potsdam.
In the second game, Hannah Davis and Delaney Corbet each knocked in two runs on two hits for Skidmore (4-2). Lucy Condon supplied two hits for Potsdam (1-5).
