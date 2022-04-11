SYRACUSE — Hugh Kelleher scored from Billy Coyle with 2 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in overtime to propel fourth-ranked Cornell University to a 16-15 win over Syracuse in nonconference play Monday night at the Carrier Dome.
The Big Red won for the 10th time in 11 games, while the Orange dropped to 4-7.
Brendan Curry led Syracuse with five points, including four goals, and Tucker Dordevic also notched another hat trick for a squad that saw nine different players score.
John Piatelli was the star for the Big Red, scoring six goals and adding three assists. Cornell rallied from a six-goal, first-half deficit to win.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY CANTON 19, MAINE MARITIME 4
Samantha Dayter racked up six goals and eight assists as the Kangaroos routed the Mariners in an North Atlantic Conference game Sunday at Canton.
Maddy Caron scored six goals and Stephanie Thayer added three for SUNY Canton (7-5, 4-0).
Hazel Stoddard tallied a pair of goals for Maine Maritime Academy (5-6, 3-1).
BASEBALL
RIT 11-5, ST. LAWRENCE 6-6
Brian Comerford’s RBI single in the ninth inning scored Nicholas Butler as the Saints won game two to salvage a Liberty League split Sunday in Rochester.
Michael Goretti drove in three runs and Andrew Circelli homered in the nightcap for St. Lawrence (13-8, 4-5).
Sam Kulp plated three runs in the opener for Rochester Institute of Technology (15-9, 5-3).
ROCHESTER 12-7, CLARKSON 5-2
Josh Matzat homered a registered three RBIs in the first game as the Yellowjackets rolled to a Liberty League doubleheader sweep of the Golden Knights on Sunday at Rochester.
Harper Sy logged seven hits over both games for Rochester (19-4, 8-0).
Tommy Bianchi supplied a two-run single in the opener for Clarkson (5-13, 2-6).
SUNY CANTON 13-4, CAZENOVIA 4-5
Nathan Welch posted four hits and four RBIs as the Kangaroos won the opener to gain an eventual North Atlantic Conference doubleheader split with the Wildcats (6-14, 1-2) in Cortland.
Dylan Allen doubled twice in Sunday’s 14-6 win for SUNY Canton (5-18, 2-1) over Cazenovia.
HERKIMER COUNTY CC 10-10, JEFFERSON CC 0-0
Mike Gunning homered in both ends of the Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader as the Generals swept the Cannoneers (1-12, 1-8) on Sunday in Herkimer.
Gunning brought home a total of seven runs overall for Herkimer County CC (13-4, 6-0).
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 15-5, UNION 6-1
Devin Fitzpatrick belted a grand slam in the first game as the Golden Knights picked up a Liberty League doubleheader sweep of the Dutchwomen Sunday at Potsdam.
Zoey Kovach complied three RBIs in the nightcap for Clarkson (9-9. 2-2).
Karson Saunders amassed four RBIs overall for Union (9-5, 0-4).
ITHACA 11-8, ST. LAWRENCE 4-0
Anna Cornell tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout in the second game as the Bombers took both ends of a Liberty League doubleheader Sunday at Canton.
Julia Loffredo tallied four RBIs in the first game for Ithaca (12-7, 4-0).
Lauryn Best posted a two-run double for St. Lawrence (12-7, 2-2) in the first game.
SUNY GENESEO 7-12, SUNY POTSDAM 1-0
Elizabeth Eberhardt hurled a three-hit five-inning shutout in the nightcap as the Blue Knights downed the Bears in a SUNYAC doubleheader sweep at Potsdam.
Taylor Riccardi doubled and recorded a pair of RBIs in the opener for SUNY Geneseo (16-2, 4-0).
Vanessa Brandt generated an RBI double in game one for SUNY Potsdam (0-17, 0-6).
MEN’S TENNIS
ROCHESTER 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Pasquale Procaccino and Krish Vennam won their matches at singles and doubles as the Yellowjackets (7-6) held off the Saints for a Liberty League win Sunday at Canton.
Nathan Turtledove took both his matches at singles and doubles for St. Lawrence (6-7).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
ROCHESTER 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Josephine Libby and Stephanie Kim each took their respective matches at singles and doubles as the Yellowjackets (6-5) edged the Saints in Liberty League play Sunday at Canton.
Catherine Gamble and Caitlyn Avery teamed up to win at third doubles and won their singles matches for St. Lawrence (7-6).
