CANTON — Courtney Correia scored three goals to lead the Penn State University women’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over St. Lawrence in a nonconference game at Appleton Arena on Saturday.
Alyssa Machado also scored for the Nittany Lions (2-2 overall).
Julia Gosling and Abby Hustler scored for the Saints (1-3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 0, RIT 0
Molly DiCaprio made nine saves as Clarkson (5-3-2 overall, 0-2-1 conference) played a scoreless tie with RIT (5-2-2, 0-2-1) in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
ITHACA 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Megan Buttinger scored in the 69th minute to send the host Bombers (6-2-2, 2-1-0) past St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
SLU fell to 5-1-2 and 1-1-1.
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Brianna Walker scored in the first half and Katie Delgrosso and Lexie Thompson scored in the second half to send the Lakers (7-3-1, 2-1-0) past SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Perri Anderson made one save to shut out the Bears (5-7, 1-4).
NVU-JOHNSON 0, SUNY CANTON 0
Skylar Williams made five saves as the Kangaroos (0-8-2, 0-2-2) played to a scoreless tie with Northern Vermont-Johnson (0-4-4, 0-1-3) in an North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, RIT 0
Jack Donnelly scored in the 77th minute to send Clarkson past the Tigers (3-3-3, 1-2-0) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Carter Kladstrup stopped eight shots for Clarkson (7-1-1, 1-1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, ITHACA 0
The Saints scored on an own goal in the 72nd minute to defeat Ithaca (1-5-4, 0-1-2) in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Ben Woelfinger stopped five shots for SLU (6-1-3, 2-0-1).
SUNY OSWEGO 6, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kieran Gilroy scored twice as SUNY Oswego (3-4-1, 1-2-0) shut out the Bears (4-3-3, 0-2-2) in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
NVU-JOHNSON 0, SUNY CANTON 0
Pat Austin made 10 saves as NVU-Johnson (2-5-2, 1-3-1) played to a scoreless tie with SUNY Canton in an NAC game at Canton.
Owen Kwong made one save for the Kangaroos (3-6-1, 2-1-1).
