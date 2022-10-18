CANTON — Brian Coughlan scored three goals to lead SUNY Plattsburgh to a 4-0 victory over SUNY Canton (5-10-1 overall) in a nonconference men’s soccer game Tuesday.
Juan Velez also scored for the Cardinals (7-6-2) and Teddy Healy made three saves for the shutout.
■ Morgan Ezzo assisted on two goals as Castleton produced a 3-0 win over SUNY Potsdam (7-8-1) in a nonconference women’s soccer game in Castleton, Vt. Jamie Ledoux, Brytney Moore and Alexis Billings scored goals for Castleton (6-9-1).
