POTSDAM — Goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe made 28 saves as the Clarkson women’s hockey team blanked Colgate, 2-0, on Saturday to sweep an ECAC Hockey playoff quarterfinal series in two games at Cheel Arena.
Coulombe also made saves 28 in 2-1 overtime victory in the first game for the third-seeded Golden Knights (25-5-6).
Gabrielle David scored a power-play goal in the first period and assisted on Kristy Pidgeon’s goal in the third period for Clarkson, ranked seventh in the nation.
Ella Shelton assisted on both goals for the Golden Knights, who advance to next week’s semifinals against an opponent to be determined.
Liz Auby finished with 27 saves for the sixth-seeded Raiders (17-15-6).
CORNELL 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Grace Graham scored a pair of goals, including a shorthanded goal midway through the third period that proved to be the game winner as the top-seeded Big Red edged the eighth-seeded Saints to sweep an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series in Ithaca.
Kayla Vespa scored a goal with 1 minute and 49 seconds remaining in regulation to pull St. Lawrence (13-16-7) within 3-2.
Julia Gosling scored a goal for the Saints and goalie Lucy Morgan made 27 saves.
Kristin O’Neill contributed a goal for Cornell (27-1-3) and goalie Lindsay Browning finished with 11 saves.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY GENESEO 7, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Conlan Keenan scored two goals the Knights routed the Bears in a SUNYAC semifinal in Geneseo.
Andrew Romano totaled a goal and three assists for SUNY Geneseo (21-3-2) and goalie Aaron Mackay made 30 saves to record the shutout against SUNY Potsdam (7-18-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 72, MAINE-FARMINGTON 71
George Nehma sank a 3-pointer with 1:03 to play to tie the game and was fouled, sinking the go-ahead free throw as the Kangaroos fought off the Beavers to claim the North Atlantic Conference tournament crown in Farmington, Maine.
It’s SUNY Canton’s first NAC men’s title and qualifies the team for the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in history.
With Maine-Farmington (22-5) ahead 71-68, Nehma tied the game with his three from the top of the key. Nehma was fouled and he completed the four-point play. Nehma finished with 13 points and led SUNY Canton (16-11) with 11 rebounds. Danny Santana and Joseph Werner each led the Roos with 19 points apiece. Bill Ruby’s 17 points led five double-figure scorers for the Beavers.
BROCKPORT 102, SUNY POTSDAM 75
Tyler Collins scored 23 points and top-ranked Brockport opened up a 20-point halftime lead en route to the SUNYAC Championship victory against SUNY Potsdam in Brockport.
Devonte Hagins added 18 points, Jahidi Wallace 14 and Danny Ashley 13 for the Golden Eagles (23-3), who led the entire game.
Isaiah Brown scored 20 points for Potsdam (20-6), which was looking for its first SUNYAC title since 2005. Tyrese Baptiste added 19 points and Jayquan Thomas 14.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
VASSAR 79, ST. LAWRENCE 49
Isa Peczuh scored a game-high 17 points to pace the second-seeded Brewers past the third-seeded Saints in a Liberty League semifinal in Ithaca.
Sophie Nick scored 14 points and hauled in 13 rebounds for Vassar (19-7) and Jackie Cenan contributed 14 points.
Ava McCann scored a team-high 10 points for St. Lawrence (18-9), which trailed 26-10 through the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime.
MEN’S SWIMMING
REID 16TH AT REGIONALS
Clarkson senior Brent Reid finished 16th in the 1-meter dive at the NCAA Division III Northeast Diving Regionals at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.
Reid scored 367.15 points on day 2 of the event.
ALPINE SKIING
WHITNEY ADVANCES TO NCAAS
Senior Riley Whitney moved on to the NCAA Championships after a 22nd-place finish in the giant slalom for St. Lawrence at the NCAA Eastern Regionals during the Middlebury College Carnival in Middlebury, Vt. The Saints men and women placed 10th overall in carnival.
Whitney finished her two runs in 2:12.38 to lead the Saints, which finished eighth among women’s teams. Teammate Gabby Smith placed 23rd in 2:12.54.
Carter Armstrong led the SLU men by finishing 23rd in the giant slalom in 2:06.16. SLU’s men placed 12th.
NORDIC SKIING
HOCHSCHARTNER HEADS TO NCAAS
St. Lawrence senior Lucy Hochschartner finished 14th in the women’s 15-kilometer classic and clinched a berth in the NCAA championship event.
Hochschartner finished the course in 48:44.8 to lead the Saints on day two of the NCAA Eastern Regionals at the Middlebury College Carnival in Middlebury, Vt. Both the SLU men and women finished ninth overall.
Brian Beyerbach led the SLU men in the 20K classic with a 22nd-place finish in 55:40.3.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS 5TH AT LEAGUE FINALS
Michael Corbitt led all St. Lawrence finishers with a second-place showing in the 60-meter dash as both the men’s and women’s teams placed fifth overall at the Liberty League Championships at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Noah Garfield placed third in the 60 hurdles and high jump for SLU, which recorded 44 points. Ithaca won with 192 points.
In the women’s event, Isabel Caprood paced Saints finishers with fourth place in the 60 hurdles. Julia Wagner took sixth in the high jump for SLU, which finished with 33 points. Ithaca won the title with 279.5 points.
PARKER ADVANCES TO REGIONALS
SUNY Potsdam’s Adam Parker, a Potsdam native, finished fourth in the men’s shot put Friday night at the SUNYAC Championships in Brockport to advance to the All-Atlantic Region Championships next weekend.
Parker’s distance of 14.99 meters placed him the regional competition at Nazareth College.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON SPLITS IN MARYLAND
Kayla Robert went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs in Clarkson’s second game, an 10-2 victory over SUNY Oneonta, to split two games in its season opener in Salisbury, Md.
Clarkson fell to Salisbury in the first game, 11-1.
In game 2, Michele Winn added two hits, drove in a run and scored three times for the Golden Knights (1-1). Clarkson pitcher Olivia Zoeller struck out eight in five innings to gain the win. Zoeller drove in Clarkson’s only run in the first game with an RBI single.
SQUASH
CALIFORNIA-BERKELEY 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
California-Berkeley used its depth to counter St. Lawrence’s top three and win the consolation semifinals of the Conroy Cup at the College Squash Associaton’s Team National Championship at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
The Saints (5-20) received victories from Inwoo Lee, Aran Thawani and James Barrow but fell to the Golden Bears in the remaining matches. SLU faces Haverford in the No. 7/8 playoff this morning.
