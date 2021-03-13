ROCHESTER — Pierce Currie scored six goals with one assist to lead the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team to an 18-11 victory over Nazareth in a nonconference game Saturday.
The Golden Knights (1-2 overall) were tied 4-4 after the first quarter but outscored Nazareth 13-3 combined in the second and third quarters.
Sebastian Geiger finished with four goals and two assists, and Conor Bartlett added three goals and six assists.
Jeremy Jacob and Jon Roth both scored three goals for Nazareth (0-2).
NORDIC SKIING
NICOLS LEADS SLU SKIERS
Steph Nicols led St. Lawrence University with a 24th-place finish in the women’s 15-kilometer race at the NCAA Skiing Championships in Jackson, N.H.
Nicols finished in 41 minutes, 48.3 seconds to finish in 24th place. Ava Schieffert led Clarkson with a 38th-place finish.
Charlie Reinhardt led the SLU men with a 34th-place finish in the 40-kilometer event. Michael Giraldi finished 35th for Clarkson.
