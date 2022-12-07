Golden Knights topple Crimson

POTSDAM — Jack Dalgety scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Clarkson University men’s basketball team to a 54-49 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Wednesday night.

Teddy Fravel added 13 points for Clarkson (4-3 overall, 2-1 conference).

