POTSDAM — Jack Dalgety scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Clarkson University men’s basketball team to a 54-49 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Wednesday night.
Teddy Fravel added 13 points for Clarkson (4-3 overall, 2-1 conference).
Trent Adamson led the Saints (4-3, 1-2) with 16 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 64, CLARKSON 54
Cam Roberts and Margaret Dougher both scored eight points to lead a balanced offense for SLU (4-2, 2-1) in a Liberty League victory over Clarkson at Potsdam.
Cassidy Dumont led Clarkson (2-4, 0-3) with 20 points. Elaina Porter scored 14 points and Bella Doyle added 12.
SUNY MORRISVILLE 6, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Jeremy Quesnel scored two goals to lead the Bears (3-9) in a loss at SUNY Morrisville.
Nick Alfieri also scored for the Bears.
Cameron Clark scored two goals with two assists for Morrisville (4-5).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.