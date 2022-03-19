STONY BROOK — Tucker Dordevic totaled nine points, incluuding six goals, as Syracuse Unviersity’s men’s lacrosse team defeated Stony Brook, 14-9, Saturday in a nonconference game at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.
Brendan Curry scored three goals and assisted on two others, and Owen Seebold scored three goals for the Orange (3-4), who won for the second time in its past three games.
Goalie Bobby Gavin made 13 saves for Syracuse, which outscored Stony Brook, 5-1, in the third quarter to build a 10-6 advantage. Mikey Berkman chipped in with a goal and an assist.
Kevin Mack tallied a goal and three assists to pace Stony Brook (5-3).
Syracuse will return to Atlantic Coast Conference play when it hosts No. 12 Duke at noon Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
ST. LAWRENCE 14, SUNY CORTLAND 8
Judge Murphy scored four goals and Chris Jordan added three goals and three assists as the Saints bested the Red Dragons in a nonconference game in Cornelius, N.C.
The defense was also solid for St. Lawrence (5-1), which held SUNY Cortland to 14 shots on goal. Goalie William Helm made six saves.
Canton’s Mark Mahoney recorded two goals and five assists for the Saints, while Ben Murtagh and Stew Hutchinson each tallied one goal and one assist.
Pat Doyen, Zak Jones and Tyler Starrett scored two goals each for the Red Dragons (2-4).
SUNY CANTON 24, HUSSON 15
Senior Zack LaFave scored a game-high five goals to lead the Kangaroos to a North Atlantic Conference win against the Eagles in Bangor, Maine.
South Jefferson graduate Austin Mesler totaled six points, including four goals for SUNY Canton (3-4, 1-1), and Hunter Olsen added four goals and one assist.
Caeden Goodnough, also a South Jefferson product, totaled two goals and three assists ,and goalie Sam Servati made 15 stops for the Kangaroos.
Darryn Bailey tallied three goals and two assists to pace Husson (3-7, 0-1).
MORRISVILLE STATE 8, SUNY POTSDAM 6
Chris Picciott and Dante Patriarco each scored a pair of goals as the Mustangs held off the Bears to win a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Luke Strong contributed a goal and two assists for Morrisville State (4-2) and goalie Dylan Laplace made 15 saves.
Peyton Walsh totaled a goal and two assists for SUNY Potsdam (2-2).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 20, RIT 15
Sophomore midfielder Madelynn Barnum scored eight goals on 12 total shots as the Golden Knights opened Liberty League play with victory over the Tigers in Rochester.
Watertown graduate Julia Lavarnway totaled seven points, including six goals for Clarkson (5-1, 1-0), and South Jefferson grad Sydney Roderick tallied three goals and two assists.
Mia Petrone contributed a pair of goals for the Golden Knights. Goalie Sydney Christiansen made seven saves.
Colette Rigas scored six goals to pace RIT (2-4, 1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 19, ROCHESTER 7
Isabel Silvia and Charlotte Powell each scored four goals as the Saints bested the Yellowjackets in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Morgan Arakelian contributed three goals and two assists for St. Lawrence (6-0, 1-1), and Rachel Burke and Jacqui Cloutier each finished with two goals and an assist.
Goalie Raelynn Bovenzi made 10 saves for the Saints.
Gracie Giannettino tallied three goals to pace Rochester (1-3, 0-2).
SUNY POTSDAM 19, SUNY MORRISVILLE 9
Junior attack Hannah Stevenson of Canton totaled five goals and three assists as the Bears recorded their first win of the season by defeating the Mustangs in a nonconference game in Morrisville.
Anita Reitano matched a career-high of seven points with four goals and three assists for the Bears. Massena’s Lindsey LaDue and General Brown graduate Mallory Marks also established personal bests with six (4-2) and three (3-0) points, respectively, for SUNY Potsdam.
Aria Treadway scored four goals to pace SUNY Morrisville (2-2).
BASEBALL
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN 15, SUNY CANTON 3 (7)
Evan Ranneklev doubled, singled and drove in a run as the Titans topped the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Auburndale, Fla.
Dom Tomhave and Cade DiLello each totaled two hits for Illinois Wesleyan (8-6) and Keenan Burgos doubled.
Dyllon Bougor and Zach Miner each collected a hit and RBI for SUNY Canton (2-11), which closed out its Florida trip.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON LOSES TWO
Clarkson suffered losses of 8-3 to Buffalo State and 8-0 to Tufts University in a pair of nonleague games in Clermont, Fla.
Abigail Kruse went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Buffalo State, which erased a 2-2 tie with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Kayla Wolinski hit a two-run double in the inning. Sarah Vaccaro hit a first-inning home run for Clarkson.
In the second game, Tufts’ Sky Johnson pitched a one-hitter in shutting out Clarkson (1-7). She struck out six.
VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM SPLITS AGAIN
SUNY Potsdam defeated NVU-Johnson and lost to Elmira College in a second straight day of split decisions at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
The Bears (12-13, 3-0 New England Collegiate Conference) defeated NVU-Johnson 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 before falling to Elmira 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15.
Joe Zimmerman paced the Bears in the first match with 10 kills and six aces against NVU-Johnson (3-13, 0-4). Tom Shemik added nine kills. Alec Roy supplied 22 assists.
In the second match against Elmira (16-10), Zimmerman contributed 12 kills for Potsdam, and Zaire Rogers and Jason Hendler each delivered nine kills.
