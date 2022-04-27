POTSDAM — Caleb Doyle and Mike Nee both homered to lead the Clarkson baseball team to an 11-5 victory over Rensselaer in a Liberty League game Wednesday.
Nee finished 3-for-4 and Joe Pagano went 3-for-5 for Clarkson (9-14 overall, 5-7 conference).
Jake Defayette homered for the Engineers (12-15, 4-9).
n Cam Talcott picked up four goals to send the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team to a 14-10 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam. Drew Rose scored three goals and Peyton Walsh and Alex Burley both scored two goals for the Bears (5-7, 2-4).
n Lauren Hopsicker scored three goals to lead the SUNY Cortland women’s lacrosse team to a 19-1 win over SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam. Nicole Iapoce, Matisyn Schaut, Hannah Lorenzen and Hannah Keech all scored twice for the Red Dragons (12-4, 8-0). Lindsey LaDue scored for the Bears (6-9, 1-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.