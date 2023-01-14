CANTON — Quran DuBois scored 34 points to lead the SUNY Canton men’s basketball team to a 101-93 win over Thomas College in an North Atlantic Conference matchup Saturday.
Terrence Fields scored 24 points, and J.J. Omaga and DeMerrill Levy each added 15 for the Kangaroos (5-13, 3-5).
Sawyer Deprey scored 21 points for Thomas (2-11, 0-5).
SUNY POTSDAM 79, BUFFALO ST. 71
Ahamadou Sillah scored 20 points for SUNY Potsdam (6-8, 4-4) in a SUNYAC win over the Bengals in Buffalo.
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 14 points, and Isaac Oduro Jr. and Colton Huestis each scored 12, with Jeff Williamson adding 11.
Matt Parkinson scored 25 points for Buffalo State (1-14, 0-8).
ST. LAWRENCE 50, RENSSELAER 37
Lowville’s Gavin Macaulay led the Saints (8-5, 4-3) with 11 points in a Liberty League win at Troy.
Dom Black scored 10 points for the Engineers (11-3, 5-2).
ITHACA 99, CLARKSON 69
Ryan Miles-Ferguson paced Clarkson (5-9, 2-5) with 17 points in a Liberty League loss to the Bombers in Ithaca.
Jack Dalgety scored 12 points and Blake Gearhart added 11.
Luka Radovich scored 22 points for the Bombers (10-4, 6-1).
■ In NJCAA Region 3 action, Jefferson Community College downed Clinton CC, 84-72, in Watertown.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 71, BUFFALO ST. 52
Jakia Howard produced 21 points with nine rebounds and Dyamon Hunter added 20 points as the Bears (5-7, 4-4) won a SUNYAC game at Buffalo State.
Tashawni Cornfield led Buffalo State (1-15, 0-9) with 19 points.
SUNY CANTON 81, THOMAS 58
Joie Culkin led the Kangaroos (9-8, 5-3) with 21 points in an NAC win over Thomas at Canton.
Hope Aniceto scored 19 points and Sophia Munoz tossed in 12 with 14 rebounds.
Samantha Fortin led Thomas (2-12, 1-4) with 12 points.
RENSSELAER 68, ST. LAWRENCE 56
Jackie Malley scored 17 points and Shannon Rhone added 15 to lead the Saints (6-5, 2-4) in a Liberty League loss at Troy.
Olivia Barringer grabbed 11 rebounds.
Julia Rowe scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Engineers (8-6, 5-2).
ITHACA 76, CLARKSON 26
Veronica Tache and Cassidy Dumont both scored eight points for Clarkson (5-7, 1-5) in a Liberty League loss at Ithaca.
Lindsey Albertelli led Ithaca (12-2, 7-0) with 13 points.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY FREDONIA 5, SUNY CANTON 2
The Blue Devils (3-11) scored the final four goals of the game, including three in the last five minutes of the third period, to defeat SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Fredonia.
Bryce Whiteman, Johnny Malandruccolo, Kurri Woodford and Antonio Demacopoulos scored the goals in the onslught.
Evan Pringle and Jack Seamans scored for SUNY Canton (7-11).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 7, UNION 0
Michelle Pasiechnyk made nine saves for the Golden Knights in an ECAC Hockey win over Union (10-13-1, 3-9-1) in Schenectady.
Gabrielle David led Clarkson (19-6-1, 8-4-0) with two goals.
Anne Cherkowski scored one goal with three assists.
Brooke McQuigge and Haley Winn each scored one goal and assisted on another.
Baylee Kirwin and Nicole Gosling also scored for Clarkson.
RENSSELAER 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Amanda Rampado made 30 saves to shut out the Saints (11-13-1, 5-6-1) in an ECAC Hockey game at Troy.
Meg Hildner and Ellie Kaiser scored for Rensselaer (6-17-1, 2-10-1).
MORRISVILLE 5, SUNY CANTON 2
Jayme McIlveen and Iida Laitinen scored for the Kangaroos (11-3-2, 5-3-1) in an NEWHL loss to the Mustangs in Morrisville.
Rhys Brown, Allie Davidson, Alana McDonald and Hailee Easson were among the goal-scorers for Morrisville (5-11-1, 1-8-0).
