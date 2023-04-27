WATERTOWN — David Dubray tossed a no-hitter in the second game as the Jefferson Community College went on to sweep Corning CC, 4-0 and 5-0, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The sweep helped the Cannoneers (9-17 overall, 5-6 MSAC) stop an eight-game losing streak.
The Red Barons (1-25, 1-10) have lost 10 straight games.
Riley Piromalli and Anna Cornell each threw shutouts for Ithaca College and struck out nine as the Bombers swept a Liberty League doubleheader from the Golden Knights in Ithaca.
Riley Page struck out seven for Clarkson (18-14 overall, 6-4 conference) in the opener and Bridget Twaits and Katy Aldous each supplied two hits in game two.
Ithaca improved to 18-9-1 and 4-6.
SUNY ONEONTA 14-4, SUNY POTSDAM 10-3
Kaylee Dobransky produced five hits for the Bears but the host Red Dragons (13-16-1, 7-5) swept a SUNYAC doubleheader in Oneonta.
Dobransky went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs for the Bears (6-24, 2-10) in game one. She went 2-for-4 in game two.
JEFFERSON CC 9, SUNY BROOME 1
Rachael Shackleton drove in three runs as the host Cannoneers defeated the Hornets in the first game of a Region 3 doubleheader at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Emily Birmingham doubled and picked up the win in the circle for Jefferson Community College (19-9), which have won 10 straight. Details of the second game were not available.
