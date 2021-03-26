DURHAM, N.C. — Michael Sowers scored the deciding goal with three minutes and 25 seconds remaining in regulation as No. 2-ranked Duke held off a furious comeback attempt by No. 4-ranked Syracuse University to record a 15-14 victory on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference men’s lacrosse game at Koskinen Stadium.
The Orange, which trailed by as many as seven goals in the first half, responded with a 9-1 run that stretched from the second quarter and was capped by Tucker Dordevic’s goal with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter for a 14-13 Syracuse lead.
But Dyson Williams scored the tying goal with 5:47 left and Sowers followed with the game winner as Duke (9-0, 1-1) ended a four-game losing streak against Syracuse (4-2, 1-1).
SOFTBALL
JEFFERSON CC 8-5, FINGER LAKES CC 0-1
Sarah Johnson threw a two-hit shutout, struck out nine and drove in three runs in the first game as the Cannoneers opened the season with a Region 3 sweep over the Lakers in Canandaigua.
Leah Briones-Cooper plated three runs the night cap for Jefferson Community College (2-0).
Clare Kingsfield got an RBI in the second game for Finger Lakes CC (1-3).
CLARKSON, BEARS SPLIT
Former St. Lawrence Central standout Makiah Ramsdell won her first career game in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader at Clarkson as the Bears avenged an 8-0 loss in game one with a 5-1 win in game two.
Ramsdell did not allow an earned run. Vanessa Brandt and Anna Grottola each picked up two hits for the Bears (1-1) in the second game.
Olivia Zoeller gave up just one hit for Clarkson (3-3) in the opener.
ROCHESTER SWEEPS SAINTS
Jen Carson finished with four hits, homered in each game and drove in nine total runs as Rochester (4-3) swept the Saints in Canton, winning 10-1 and 11-2.
Skylar Hein led St. Lawrence University (0-5). She doubled in the opening game and went 2-for-3 in game two.
BASEBALL
SUNY CORTLAND SWEEPS CLARKSON
Colin BeVard and Matthew Krafft each lined three hits, including home runs, as the Red Dragons (4-2) won the second game of a doubleheader over Clarkson, 6-1, after picking up an 8-1 win in the opener in Cortland. Clarkson fell to 1-5.
KANGAROOS WIN TWO IN ELMIRA
Dyllon Bougor, Ty Reed, Zach Miner, Nathan Welch and Kevin Kapfer all lined two hits in the opener as SUNY Canton (2-2) started a sweep of host Elmira (0-8) with a 7-4 win. The Kangaroos won the second game, 4-1.
Dom Maio went 2-for-4 for SUNY Canton in game two.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 65, SUNY CANTON 51
Abby Doin scored 17 points and Cam Roberts added 14 points with 15 rebounds as the host Saints (4-4) beat SUNY Canton in a nonconference game.
Shannon Rhone added 10 points for the Saints. Chelsey Raven led SUNY Canton (0-3) with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
FRONCZAK, TRIOLET LEAD CLARKSON
Paige Fronczak and Bella Triolet finished in the top three of the 200-meter freestyle and 100 butterfly, respectively, for Clarkson as the Golden Knights finished off the first two sessions of the University of Rochester Invitational.
Fronczak nearly had a pair of top three finishes, taking third in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 59.98 seconds, and taking fourth in the 50 free (:25.11).
