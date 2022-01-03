POTSDAM — Cassidy Dumont scored 29 points as the Clarkson University women’s basketball team emerged with an 81-75 nonconference victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in double overtime for its first win of the season Monday night.
Former Canton High standout Elaina Porter netted 17 points and Lauren Bell generated a double-double of 12 points and 19 rebounds for the Golden Knights (1-8 overall).
Hope Sullivan netted 20 points while Payton Couture posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (3-8).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 78, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 68
Chris Hulbert generated 24 points as the Golden Knights used a strong first half to pick up a nonconference win over the Cardinals in Potsdam.
Blake Gearhart collected 18 points and Teddy Fravel grabbed a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for Clarkson (2-7).
Kevin Tabb registered 16 points for SUNY Plattsburgh (1-9).
SUNY OSWEGO 74, ST. LAWRENCE 60
Devin Green tallied 20 points as the Lakers topped the Saints in a nonconference matchup at Oswego.
Kaleb Cook added 16 points for SUNY Oswego (10-1).
Trent Adamson notched 21 points and Will Engelhardt provided 20 points for St. Lawrence (7-2).
