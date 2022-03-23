POTSDAM – Sean Eddington went 3-for-5, including a home run, and drove in five runs to lead the Clarkson baseball team to a 24-5 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Wednesday.
for Clarkson (3-6 overall). Zachary Carpin homered for Clarkson (3-6 overall) and drove in four runs. Danny Cantor also supplied three hits.
Ty Reed, Jesus Garcia and Zach Miner all picked up two hits for the Kangaroos (2-12).
n Sebastian Geiger and Bryan Penney both scored three goals to lead the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to a 19-5 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game in Potsdam. Connor Holly and Andrew Kearney each added two goals for Clarkson (8-0). Stephen Kane scored three goals for the Cardinals (2-5).
