BEVERLY, Mass. — Endicott scored the final 21 points of the game, all in the second half, to defeat St. Lawrence University 27-14 in the nonconference football opener for each team Saturday.
The Saints gave up the first touchdown of the game, then scored two straight to take a 14-6 lead at halftime.
Endicott tied the game early in the third quarter with a 10-yard pass from Joe Leonard to Shane Aylward, following by a 2-point conversion pass to Aylward.
Endicott took the lead for good with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter on a 32-yard field goal from Ryan Smith.
SLU’s first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by quarterback Tyler Grochot with seven seconds left in the first quarter, and Grochot threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Cornacchia with 6:22 left in the second quarter.
Grochot completed just 14 of 42 passes for 118 yards with three interceptions. Endicott’s Leonard completed 24 of 37 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns.
Victor Gamberoni led the Saints defense with 14 tackles and Devin Kelley and Kyle Frimel each finished with 10.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Potter scored off a pass from Mia Cence in the 85th minute to lead the Saints past Stevens (0-1) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Keely Snode made six saves for the Saints (2-0) to record the shutout.
Molly DiCaprio finished with three saves as Clarkson shut out New England (0-1) in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Sarah Kohls and Hannah Letourneau scored in the first half for Clarkson (2-0). Tonia Kousmanidis and Angelina Fahrenkrug scored second-half goals.
Mackenzie Bowie scored four goals as Potsdam (1-1) routed SUNY Poly in a nonconference game in Marcy.
Kristina Sanchez scored two goals and Shayna Lenney, Leah Karabaich, Hailey von Ahn, Maeve Morrissey and Layla McKeiver added single goals.
Kaitlyn Daley scored for SUNY Poly (1-1).
Elizabeth Myers scored twice as SUNY Oswego defeated SUNY Canton (0-2) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Jackie Marquardt, Graisa Madden and Andrea Hernandez also scored for the Lakers (2-0). Haley Muehl made one save for the shutout.
Breanna Scofield logged a goal and an assist as the Cannoneers opened the season with a Region 3 win over the Timberwolves in Queensbury.
Brooke Smykla, Hailey Cunningham and McKenna Kelly each added goals for Jefferson Community College (1-0).
MEN’S SOCCER
Ariel Samoohy scored on a penalty kick in the 68th minute to give SUNY Geneseo (0-1-1) a tie with Clarkson in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Zachary Appel scored in the 58th minute for Clarkson (0-1-1).
Agustin Nunez scored in the 97th minute off a pass from Ellis Sanchez to send the Kangaroos to victory in the nonconference opener for both teams in Canton.
Owen Kwong made three saves for the Kangaroos.
VOLLEYBALL
Jessica Ader finished with 26 total kills as Potsdam (2-2) defeated host Alfred 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 and then swept SUNY Canton 25-18, 25-16, 25-13.
Alyssa Adams picked up five kills for SUNY Canton (0-3), which also lost 25-8, 25-12, 25-6 to Penn State Behrend.
Clarkson improved to 2-2 with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16 win over Illinois Wesleyan in a nonconference match in Newport News, Va.
No score was available for Clarkson’s second match of the day against host Christopher Newport.
SLU (0-4) lost 25-18, 25-27, 25-11, 25-22 to SUNY Fredonia and then fell 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 to Arcadia in the second day of the Red Dragon Classic in Cortland.
Natalie Piper picked up 25 kills for the Saints.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maggie Green tallied two goals to lead the Saints (2-0) past the Red Dragons in the North Country Invitational in Canton.
Mckenzie Haberl, Ava Hartley and Mackenzie Marcus also scored for SLU.
Claire Mahoney scored for SUNY Oneonta (0-2).
CROSS COUNTRY
Timothy Boyce was an individual winner for the SLU men and Billie McClosky won the women’s race as the Saints took both team title at the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinal Classic.
SLU’s men claimed the top five individual spots, as Boyce was followed by Matthew Abell, George Dowdy, Jackson Hamilton and Dexter Benkard.
The Saints finished with 15 points. Clarkson was third with 81 and SUNY Potsdam was fourth with 127.
SLU won the women’s title with 21 points. Clarkson was second with 47 and SUNY Potsdam was fourth with 122.
Allison Sibold finished second for SLU and Clarkson’s Hannah Yorkey was third.
GOLF
New York University’s men’s team shot a total of 292 strokes to lead after the first day of the SLU Invitational in Canton.
The Saints are second with 307 strokes. Clarkson is third with 312 and SUNY Canton is sixth with 320.
NYU’s Jorge Montero is the individual leader after shooting 68. SLU’s William Wilson and Clarkson’s Zach Pilarchick both shot 72 to tie for second.
NYU also leads the women’s competition at 281 strokes. SLU is in sixth place.
