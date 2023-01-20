ROCHESTER — Will Engelhardt hit five 3-pointers en route to 18 points in St. Lawrence University’s 69-64 men’s basketball victory over Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday in a Liberty League game.
Trent Adamson contributed 16 points for the Saints (9-5 overall, 5-3 league). Trey Syroka supplied six assists to go with eight points and eight rebounds.
Andrew Fox led the Tigers (7-8, 3-5) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Ryan chipped in with 11 points.
Jackson Meshanic scored 24 points, shooting 9-for-12 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds and seven assists as Hobart held off Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Geneva.
Patrick Walker added 18 points and Pat Healy scored 16 for the Statesmen (9-7, 5-4).
Blake Gearheart scored 23 points and added five assists for Clarkson (5-10, 2-6). Ryan Miles-Ferguson added 18 points and Garret Delaney 10.
SUNY GENESEO 64, SUNY POTSDAM 58
Cole Kattan headed a balanced offense with 14 points to lead SUNY Geneseo to a SUNYAC victory over SUNY Potsdam in Maxcy Hall.
Raymond Grabowski scored 13 points for Geneseo (7-8, 3-4), Andrew Morrow supplied 12 and Kip Dallaris 11.
Jeff Williamson scored 24 points to lead all scorers for Potsdam (6-9, 4-5). Williamson also grabbed 10 rebounds. Brandon Segar Jr. added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
CLARKSON 74, WILLIAM SMITH 52
Cassidy Dumont scored a season-best 26 points as the Golden Knights rolled to a Liberty League victory over the Herons in Geneva.
Elaina Porter added 17 points and eight rebounds. Fellow Gouverneur graduate Raelin Burns contributed 13 points and six rebounds for Clarkson (6-7, 2-5), which cruised to a 44-23 halftime lead.
Lauren DeVaney produced 13 points and 12 rebounds for William Smith (5-10, 3-5). Brooke Jarvis added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Maddie Patrick 11 points.
Olivia Middleton scored 19 points and Jackie Malley added 18 as St. Lawrence University defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
Kristen Varin contributed a career-high nine rebounds for the Saints (7-6, 3-4).
Emma Waite led the Tigers (4-11, 2-6) with 18 points. Erin DiPaola added 15, and Sydney Pearson supplied 10 points and 11 rebounds.
SUNY GENESEO 72, SUNY POTSDAM 59
Lauren Romito scored 20 points as the Blue Knights pulled away to beat the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Kerry Dennin posted a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds for SUNY Geneseo (10-5, 5-3).
Jakia Howard notched 18 points for SUNY Potsdam (6-8, 4-5).
SUNY CANTON 3, SUNY BROCKPORT 2 (OT)
Sam Martin scored 2:52 into overtime as the Kangaroos earned a nonconference victory over the Golden Eagles in Canton.
Kelson Hooper stopped 34 saves for SUNY Canton (8-11).
Andrew Harley and Connor Galloway each recorded a goal and an assist for SUNY Brockport (7-10).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Ciara Wall scored the only goal of the game as the Cardinals held off the Kangaroos in a NEWHL matchup at Plattsburgh.
Lilla Nease made 16 saves for third-ranked SUNY Plattsburgh (15-2, 10-1).
Sirena Alvarez turned away 34 saves for SUNY Canton (11-4-2, 5-4-1).
MORRISVILLE STATE 4, SUNY POTSDAM 3
Meadow Clarke and Emily Olson scored less than five minutes apart in the third period to pull away from SUNY Potsdam and gain the New England Women’s Hockey League victory in Morrisville.
SUNY Potsdam (8-8, 3-6) had tied the game 2-2 on Megan Teachout’s second goal, an unassisted shot at 14:46 of the second period. After Morrisville (6-11-1, 3-8) moved ahead by two goals in the third, Sara Barrett scored for the Bears 16 seconds after Olson’s goal.
Potsdam pulled its goalie for an extra attacker twice in the final four minutes but couldn’t score. Maggie Jones made 35 saves for the Mustangs.
