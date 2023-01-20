Saints’ Zetterquist nominee for Hobey Baker

ROCHESTER — Will Engelhardt hit five 3-pointers en route to 18 points in St. Lawrence University’s 69-64 men’s basketball victory over Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday in a Liberty League game.

Trent Adamson contributed 16 points for the Saints (9-5 overall, 5-3 league). Trey Syroka supplied six assists to go with eight points and eight rebounds.

