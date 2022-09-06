Evans leads SLU win at Clarkson Invitational

POTSDAM — St. Lawrence University’s Cooper Evans won the individual title in a playoff and the Saints took the team title at the Clarkson Invitational on Tuesday.

SLU finished with 307 strokes and its “B” team was second with 310 followed by Clarkson with 311.

