POTSDAM — St. Lawrence University’s Cooper Evans won the individual title in a playoff and the Saints took the team title at the Clarkson Invitational on Tuesday.
SLU finished with 307 strokes and its “B” team was second with 310 followed by Clarkson with 311.
Evans shot 73 and was in a playoff with SUNY Oswego’s Ryan Fecco and SLU teammate Ben Lloyd.
SLU’s Jimmy King was fourth at 74 followed by Clarkson’s Casey Ditzel at 75.
■ Natalie Cross scored the winning goal in the 80th minute to lead Keystone to a 3-2 win over the SUNY Canton women’s soccer team in a nonconference game in La Plume, Pa. Keystone (1-1) took a 2-0 lead on first-half goals from Megan Weber and Chloe Hoffman. The Kangaroos (0-3) tied the game after goals from Taryn Morrisey in the 66th minute and Emily Frazier in the 70th.
