Syracuse picks up Florida St. transfer

Center Naheem McLeod dunks for Florida State against Syracuse on Feb. 8 at Tallahassee, Fla. Scott Schild/sschild syracuse.com

Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Adrian Autry landed a commitment from 7-foot-4 Florida State center Naheem McLeod via the transfer portal on Monday.

McLeod confirmed his intentions with a social media post sporting an SU Orange uniform with the caption: “Allow me to reintroduce myself. Committed.”

