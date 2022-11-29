WATERTOWN — Former Watertown High standout Joel Davis scored 16 points as the Tompkins-Cortland Community College men’s basketball team edged Jefferson Community College, 63-61, in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game on Tuesday night.
Damari Johnson chipped in 14 points for the Panthers (2-2 overall).
Jeremiah Smith was the game’s top-scorer with 21 points the Cannoneers (1-4, 1-3).
POTSDAM 74, PLATTSBURGH ST. 63
Brandon Segar Jr. scored a career-high 24 points and added 16 rebounds as SUNY Potsdam captured its SUNYAC opener with a victory over Plattsburgh State in Potsdam.
Colton Huestis added 12 points and Ahamadou Sillah added 11. Ogdensburg’s MeSean Johnson scored nine points and added nine assists for the Bears (3-4, 1-0).
Kevin Tabb paced Plattsburgh (3-3, 0-1) with 18 points. Sheriff Conteh added 13.
POTSDAM 61, PLATTSBURGH ST. 53
Jakia Howard scored 14 points and Dyamor Hunter added 11 to spark a pivotal fourth quarter as SUNY Potsdam won its SUNYAC opener over Plattsburgh in Potsdam.
Hunter scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to give the Bears a 10-point lead. Jenna Cotter added a career-high 10 points for Potsdam (2-2, 1-0).
Kortney McCarthy, Payton Couture, Mya Smith and Jayden Wilson each scored a team-high for Plattsburgh (3-3, 0-1).
n In another women’s basketball game, Jefferson Community College routed Tompkins-Cortland, 82-51.
WILLIAM SMITH 3, POTSDAM 2
Lauren Legler scored a power-play goal with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining regulation to clinch the victory for William Smith, which staved off a third-period rally by Potsdam in a nonleague game in Geneva.
Potsdam (4-4) trailed 2-0 entering the third period but knotted the score on goals by Alex Quinn (7:33) and Sara Barrett (12:38). But William Smith (5-4-1) gained a power play at the 16:22 mark on a hooking call, setting up Legler’s goal.
Brittany Foster scored a pair of goals in the first period to give the Herons the early lead.
MERRILL WINS WEEKLY HONOR
SUNY Potsdam senior Kaylee Merrill was named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League Player of the Week for her performance last weekend.
Merrill totaled seven points in Potsdam’s two-game sweep of King’s College. She supplied two goals and two assists in a 9-0 Bears victory Friday and delivered the game-winning goal and an assist in a 3-0 win Saturday.
Merrill, the Bears’ team captain, has recorded 10 goals and three assists. She’s second among all Division III teams in goals-per-game with 1.43 and sixth in points-per-game with 1.86.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.